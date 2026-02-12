PureCycle Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ending 2025 Corporate Update

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCT), a U.S.-based company revolutionizing plastic recycling, will host a conference call on Thursday, February 26, 2026 to provide an update on recent corporate developments. A press release discussing such developments and other activity from the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, will be provided prior to the conference call.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details

Date: February 26, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST

The corporate update will be available for replay by clicking HERE or through the Company’s website at www.purecycle.com. A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time until May 26, 2025.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC., a subsidiary of PureCycle Technologies, Inc., holds a global license for the only patented dissolution recycling technology, developed by The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G), that is designed to transform polypropylene plastic waste (designated as #5 plastic) into a continuously renewable resource. The unique purification process removes color, odor, and other impurities from #5 plastic waste resulting in our PureFive™ resin that can be recycled and reused multiple times, changing our relationship with plastic. www.purecycle.com

