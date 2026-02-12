Steven G. Chambers Joins the Boards of Directors of Adams Diversified Equity Fund and Adams Natural Resources Fund

BALTIMORE, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boards of Directors of Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE: PEO), two of the nation’s oldest closed-end funds, announce the election of Steven G. Chambers as an independent director of the Funds, effective February 12, 2026.

Dr. Chambers is a seasoned leader and innovator in the educational technology space, leading a range of companies from start-ups to large tech company operations for more than 25 years. He brings broad experience in corporate leadership and governance to the Board, as well as deep understanding of AI and AI-supported developing technologies. As CEO of Jibo, Inc., Dr. Chambers developed the first social robot for the home, named Time Magazine’s Innovation of the Year for 2017. He is an experienced Board member and advisor, currently serving on the Boards of CallMiner, a conversation analytics company, Snorble, developer of a smart sleep assistant for children, and a Board advisor for several AI and language-driven technology companies.

“Steve’s experience complements the core strengths of the Board,” said James P. Haynie, CEO of the Funds. “We look forward to his contributions to Adams Funds and the benefit of his long experience in executive leadership.”

“I am honored to serve on the Board of Directors of Adams Funds,” said Dr. Chambers. “I am mindful that as they approach their one-hundredth year of operations, the Adams Funds remain two of the most well-respected closed-end funds in the market today. I look forward to working with my fellow Board members to ensure the continued growth and success of these historic Funds.”

