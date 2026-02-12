H2O America to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results on February 25

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H2O America (NASDAQ: HTO) expects to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 and provide forward-looking guidance after the close of the market on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

Andrew F. Walters, chief executive officer; Ann P. Kelly, chief financial officer and treasurer; and Bruce A. Hauk, president and chief operating officer, will host a conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific time (10 a.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, February 26, to discuss 2025 results and provide an update on the company’s five-year capital plan, 2026 guidance, long-term growth expectations, and the pending Quadvest acquisition.

Investors, the media, analysts, employee partners, and the public can listen to the live webcast of the conference call by registering at the company’s website, H2O-America.com. An accompanying slide presentation will be published to the company’s website prior to the call.

An archive of the webcast will be available until May 26, 2026.

About H2O America

H2O America (NASDAQ: HTO) is a national investor-owned network of local water and wastewater utilities united by one purpose: delivering clean, high-quality water to the communities we call home.

For H2O America, providing water is more than a responsibility - it’s a privilege. Every connection we serve helps sustain what matters most: public health, vibrant neighborhoods, and a reliable future.

Across approximately 407,000 water and wastewater service connections, we invest in critical infrastructure to strengthen water supply for generations to come. We stay actively engaged in our local communities while focusing on operational excellence and delivering sustainable, long-term value to our investors.

Water is local - and so are our roots. Through our four regional water utilities - Connecticut Water, Maine Water, San Jose Water, and Texas Water - we proudly serve more than 1.6 million people across the country. Together, we protect what’s precious.

For more information, please visit our website at www.H2O-America.com.

