Constellation Brands Announces CEO Succession Plan

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Nicholas Fink as the company’s next President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 13, 2026. Fink, a member of Constellation’s Board of Directors since 2021, will succeed current President and CEO Bill Newlands, and will continue to serve on the company’s Board. Newlands will step down as President and CEO effective April 13, 2026, and will continue to serve as a strategic advisor over the next several months to help ensure a smooth transition of leadership responsibilities. In addition, Newlands will retire from the company’s Board effective April 13, 2026.

“Over the past several years, Constellation Brands’ Board of Directors has engaged in a thoughtful and comprehensive CEO succession planning process, and we are excited to welcome Nick as our next President and CEO,” said Constellation Brands Board Chair Chris Baldwin. “Nick has a diversified set of leadership experiences and is an accomplished beverage alcohol executive with a deep understanding of Constellation’s business model, having served as a member of the company’s Board for the past five years. Nick will bring unique perspective and capabilities that will benefit Constellation and its stakeholders as we position the company for long-term success in a rapidly evolving and hyper-competitive environment.”

Fink brings a track record of successfully leading a public, multi-category business, beverage alcohol industry experience, and visionary leadership with a proven ability for building new growth platforms and strong premium lifestyle brands that evolve with changing consumer demands. He has served as Chief Executive Officer at Fortune Brands Innovations, a leading global home, security, and digital products company since January 2020. As CEO, Fink guided Fortune Brands Innovations through the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerated its digital transformation, spearheaded the company’s transformation to focus on growing sectors of the market, and delivered consistent market outperformance. Prior to joining Fortune Brands Innovations, Fink served in a number of senior leadership roles at Suntory Global Spirits over a nine-year span, including responsibilities as President, Asia Pacific and South America, and Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer.

“I’m excited to join the Constellation Brands team in my new capacity as President and CEO and to continue building on the company’s strong track record of industry leadership,” said Fink. “I’ve long admired Constellation’s ability to build iconic brands that resonate strongly with consumers. I look forward to getting out into the market, engaging with team members and industry partners across the business, and working with the Constellation team to further build on the company’s core strengths which include building great brands and leveraging innovation to satisfy more consumer occasions, while developing new growth platforms that meet the evolving needs of consumers as the landscape continues to shift within the beverage alcohol sector.”

Fink will succeed Newlands, who joined Constellation Brands in 2015 and has served as the company’s President and CEO since 2019.

“We want to thank Bill for his leadership as part of the Constellation Brands team for more than a decade, including the past seven years as President and CEO,” said Baldwin. “During Bill’s time as President and CEO, Constellation Brands consistently ranked among the top growth leaders among large CPG companies, and Modelo Especial became the #1 selling beer in U.S. dollar sales. Bill also oversaw the reshaping of Constellation’s Wine & Spirits portfolio, which now consists entirely of a powerful collection of higher-end, higher-margin brands aligned with consumer trends.”

“Under Bill’s direction, we’ve established a strong leadership team and a portfolio of iconic brands that are outperforming the market, and a disciplined approach to financial management and capital allocation,” Baldwin continued. “Thanks to these efforts, Constellation Brands has a solid foundation from which to continue building upon.”

“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as President and CEO at Constellation Brands,” said Newlands. “As I’ve consistently said throughout the years, we have the best team in the business, a strong portfolio of brands people love, a consumer-obsessed focus on innovation, and a strong leadership team focused on delivering what’s next. I look forward to working with Nick in the coming months to help ensure a smooth transition, and I’m excited to see what the team achieves in the years ahead under Nick’s leadership.”

