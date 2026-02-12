Kadant Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies for Sixth Consecutive Year

WESTFORD, Mass., Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced today that it was named one of “America's Most Responsible Companies” by Newsweek magazine for the sixth consecutive year. The 2026 award recognizes companies with strong performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

“We are honored that our dedication to advancing Sustainable Industrial Processing was recognized once again by Newsweek,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer. “This designation reflects our commitment to providing technologies and solutions that support our customers’ initiatives for efficient and responsible operation.”

Newsweek’s 2026 analysis evaluates U.S.-based companies through publicly available sustainability data, ESG performance indicators, and a nationwide survey of consumer perceptions related to corporate responsibility. More information about the 2026 rankings is available at newsweek.com/rankings/americas-most-responsible-companies-2026. All registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing®. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,900 employees in 22 countries worldwide. For more information, visit kadant.com.



