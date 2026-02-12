Indspire Announces 2026 Indspire Awards Laureates Honouring Excellence Across Indigenous Communities

OHSWEKEN, Ontario, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indspire is delighted to announce the recipients of the 2026 Indspire Awards, recognizing outstanding Indigenous professionals and youth whose achievements, leadership, and service are strengthening communities across Turtle Island. The Awards ceremony will take place on May 14, 2026, in Halifax, NS.
Considered the highest honour the Indigenous community bestows upon its own achievers, the Indspire Awards celebrate excellence across diverse fields and elevate role models for future generations. The 2026 Laureates were revealed during a national livestream presentation hosted by Indspire President and CEO Jocelyn W. Formsma and 2018 Métis Youth Laureate Tracie Léost.
This year marks the introduction of the inaugural Music category, reflecting the growing global impact and innovation of Indigenous artists.
Indspire is honoured to share that the 2026 Indspire Awards recipients are:
First Nation Youth Recipient
Tia Wood
Saddle Lake Cree Nation, AB
Inuit Youth Recipient
Simik Komaksiutsiksak
Kangiqliniq, NU
Métis Youth Recipient
Garrett Hrechka
Manitoba Métis Federation, MB
Arts
Jessica Brown
Nunatsiavut, NL
Business & Commerce
Aaron Joe
Shíshálh Nation, BC
Culture, Heritage & Spirituality
Albert Dumont
Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation, QC
Education
André O’Bonsawin
Odanak First Nation, QC
Health
Dr. Mona Lisa Bourque Bearskin
Beaver Lake Cree Nation, AB
Law & Justice
Naiomi Walqwan Metallic
Listuguj Mi’gmaq First Nation, QC
Music
Jeremy Dutcher
Tobique First Nation, NB
Public Service
Annette Morgan
Gitxsan Nation, BC
Sports
Bernard A. “Buzz” Manuel
Upper Nicola Band, BC
Lifetime Achievement
Fred Kelly (Kizhebowse Makwa)
Ojibways of Onigaming, ON
“Indspire Laureates show us what is possible when talent, determination, and community commitment come together,” said Jocelyn W. Formsma, President and CEO of Indspire and 2024 Public Service Laureate. “Their work is transforming systems, revitalizing culture, advancing knowledge, and creating opportunity. We are honoured to celebrate these leaders and share their stories with the country.”
Indspire gratefully acknowledges the support of the following sponsors and partners:
- Lead Partner: Government of Canada
- Major Sponsors: Shell Canada Limited, Suncor Energy Inc.
- Youth Laureate Sponsor: Barry and Laurie Green Family Trust
- Dinner Sponsor: Teck Resources Limited
- Participating Sponsors: LNG Canada, The Rossy Foundation, Royal Bank of Canada
- Laureate Reception Sponsor: Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel
- Culinary Sponsor: Imperial
- Laureate Pin Sponsor: Rio Tinto
- Supporting Sponsor: Scotiabank
About Indspire
Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that celebrates Indigenous excellence and invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2024-25, Indspire provided more than $31.6 million through over 8,800 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students across Canada.
