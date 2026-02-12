GB Capital Ltd. Co-Advises on the Acquisition of SVM Machining, Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GB Capital Ltd. (“GB Capital”), a strategic finance, advisory and management firm, today announced that it served as co-advisor to PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (“PMGC”) in connection with PMGC’s acquisition of SVM Machining, Inc. (“SVM”), a Northern California–based ISO 9001:2015 certified CNC precision machining company.

As disclosed by PMGC in its public announcement of the transaction (available here), the acquisition supports PMGC’s strategy of building a scaled, multi-site U.S. precision manufacturing platform through the acquisition and integration of profitable, high-quality operating businesses.

Transaction Highlights

Acquirer: PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. Target: SVM Machining, Inc.

SVM Machining, Inc. Transaction Type: Acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of SVM on a cash-free, debt-free basis

Acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of SVM on a cash-free, debt-free basis Closing Date: February 2, 2026





Founded in 1997, SVM Machining (also known as Silicon Valley Manufacturing) provides high-precision CNC machining services to customers across medical technology, aerospace, semiconductor, biotech & pharmaceutical, and transportation end markets.

GB Capital advised PMGC across all major aspects of the transaction and led the financial due diligence process, including quality of earnings analysis, working capital assessment, audit coordination, and preparation of historical financial statements and supporting schedules to support a U.S. GAAP compliant audit and post-acquisition reporting requirements. GB Capital also supported transaction structuring, valuation analysis, negotiation support, and coordination with legal, tax, and audit stakeholders.

In addition to transaction advisory services, GB Capital is supporting post-closing transition and integration services, including ongoing financial back-office support and the implementation of GB Capital’s proprietary C.O.R.E. Financial Framework™ (Compliant, Organized Reporting Engine) to standardize accounting, reporting, and internal controls to support ongoing U.S. GAAP compliance, audit readiness, and repeatable financial reporting across PMGC’s manufacturing platform.

About GB Capital Ltd.

GB Capital Ltd. is a strategic finance, advisory and management firm focused on working with growth-stage and publicly listed companies. The firm provides end-to-end support across M&A advisory, capital markets strategy, financial reporting and audit readiness, strategic finance leadership, and public-company compliance. GB Capital partners with management teams early to build scalable financial infrastructure and execute complex transactions with institutional-grade rigor.

For more information, visit www.gbcapital.ca.

