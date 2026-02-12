Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2025 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2025 fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, on a consolidated basis.

2025 Fourth-Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights

(at December 31, 2025, and on a year-over-year basis unless noted)

91 consecutive quarters of profitability

Net income increased 16.8% to a quarterly record of $9.8 million, or $0.71 per basic and diluted share

Net charge-offs to average loans of 0.01%

Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.81%

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities improved to 2.69%, from 3.01%

Net interest margin increased by 62 basis points year-over-year to 3.46%

Efficiency ratio improved to 58.38%, compared to 59.82%

Fourth quarter dividend per share increased 4.0% to $0.92 annualized, reflecting two dividend increases in 2025 and the 31st consecutive annual increase in the Company’s regular dividend payment

2025 Full-Year Financial and Operating Highlights

(at December 31, 2025, and on a year-over-year basis unless noted)

Net income increased 28.4% to $33.3 million, or $2.43 per basic and diluted share

Return on average assets was 0.99%, compared to 0.78%

Total loans, net increased 5.9% to $2.71 billion, from $2.56 billion at December 31, 2024

Loans over 30 days past due to total loans averaged 0.26% for 2025, compared to 0.46% for 2024

Total assets increased 2.1% to $3.43 billion

Deposits increased 1.6% to $2.73 billion

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities improved to 2.80%, from 3.12%

Stockholders’ equity increased 10.6% to a record $370.9 million

Tangible book value increased 15.0% to $20.40 per share

Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased 19.3% to $102.2 million

Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am proud to report that F&M ended 2025 with record quarterly earnings per share, record stockholders’ equity, and record total assets, highlighting F&M’s operating strength and financial consistency. Our performance throughout the year and in the fourth quarter reflects sustained organic growth and the continued expansion of our local market presence across Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. These results demonstrate the effectiveness of our relationship-driven approach and our ongoing investments in people and capabilities. Most importantly, this record performance would not be possible without the dedication and professionalism of our team, whose commitment continues to differentiate F&M.”

Income Statement

Net income for the 2025 fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, was $9.8 million, compared to $8.4 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2025 fourth quarter was $0.71, compared to $0.61 for the same period last year. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $33.3 million, compared to $25.9 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2025 twelve months was $2.43, compared to $1.90 for the same period last year.

Mr. Eller commented, “Profitability has returned to levels not seen since the period of extraordinary industry support during the COVID era, this time driven entirely by core operating performance, prudent balance sheet management, and sustainable growth across our markets. These results underscore the earnings power of our business and provide confidence in our ability to deliver attractive, consistent returns. Based on our current momentum and operating fundamentals, we believe F&M is well positioned to sustain elevated levels of profitability throughout 2026.”

Deposits

At December 31, 2025, total deposits were $2.73 billion, an increase of 1.6% from December 31, 2024. For the 2025 twelve months ended December 31, 2025, F&M’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.80%, compared to 3.12% in the prior year.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

“Throughout 2025, we made targeted investments to strengthen F&M’s operating capabilities and support both current performance and future growth, while maintaining disciplined expense management. We enhanced our leadership team, expanded local decision-making authority across our markets, and established a new office in Troy, Michigan to support growth in a strategically important region. Together, these actions improve execution, enhance scalability, and enable us to grow profitably while remaining closely connected to the communities we serve,” continued Mr. Eller.

Total loans, net at December 31, 2025, increased 5.9%, or by $152.9 million to $2.71 billion, compared to $2.56 billion at December 31, 2024. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by higher commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and agricultural loans, partially offset by lower consumer loans.

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $11.3 million, or 0.42% of total loans at December 31, 2025, compared to $3.1 million, or 0.12% of total loans at December 31, 2024.

F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio. CRE loans represented 50.0% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at December 31, 2025. F&M’s CRE portfolio included the following categories at December 31, 2025 (*):

CRE Category Dollar

Balance

Percent of

CRE

Portfolio Percent of

Total Loan

Portfolio Industrial $ 265,009 19.6% 9.8% Multi-family 237,902 17.5% 8.8% Retail 234,754 17.3% 8.7% Hotels 163,855 12.1% 6.0% Office 136,564 10.1% 5.0% Gas Stations 78,701 5.8% 2.9% Food Service 51,561 3.8% 1.9% Development 40,705 3.0% 1.5% Auto Dealers 28,490 2.1% 1.0% Senior Living 21,787 1.6% 0.8% Other 96,243 7.1% 3.6% Total CRE $ 1,355,571 100.0% 50.0%

* Numbers have been rounded; totals may not foot due to rounding; and dollar amounts in thousands.

At December 31, 2025, the Company’s total allowance to total loans was 1.02%, compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2024. Including accretable yield adjustments, associated with the Company’s prior acquisitions, F&M’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.03% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.08% at December 31, 2024.

Mr. Eller concluded, “F&M enters 2026 from a position of strength, supported by a sound balance sheet, a scalable operating model, and a culture focused on long-term value creation. As we look ahead, we are approaching growth intentionally, allocating capital thoughtfully, investing in our business, and expanding within our markets in line with our strategic priorities. During the fall, we began developing a new three-year strategic plan that will establish a clear roadmap for the Company’s next phase of progress. Anchored in our community-banking heritage and informed by the opportunities across Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan, this plan is designed to drive sustainable performance and create enduring value for shareholders. I am excited about the opportunities in 2026 and confident in F&M’s long-term growth potential.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends

Total stockholders’ equity increased 10.6% to $370.9 million, or $26.98 per share at December 31, 2025, from $335.2 million, or $24.47 per share at December 31, 2024. The Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.81% at December 31, 2025, compared to 8.12% at December 31, 2024.

Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $280.5 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $243.1 million at December 31, 2024. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2025, was $20.40 per share, compared to $17.74 per share at December 31, 2024. Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures; see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 31 consecutive years. For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.23 per share, representing a 4.0% increase over the same period last year.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.90 per share, representing a 2.0% increase over the same period last year. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the dividend payout ratio was 36.67% compared to 46.07% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) is a financial holding company headquartered in Archbold, Ohio, and the parent company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share. Management believes these measures facilitate period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s performance and provide useful supplemental information to investors; however, they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Basis of Presentation

The financial information in this release is preliminary, based on management’s current expectations, and is subject to change pending completion of customary quarterly closing processes and review. Unless otherwise indicated, all figures are presented on a consolidated basis and comparisons are to the same period of the prior year. Averages may be annualized. Totals may not foot due to rounding.

Safe Harbor Statement

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “goal,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, deposit flows and pricing, liquidity and access to wholesale funding, interest rate and asset-liability management, credit quality (including commercial real estate exposures), collateral values, inflation and macroeconomic conditions, changes in laws and regulations (including capital and liquidity requirements and the implementation of “Basel III Endgame”), FDIC assessments, stress testing and supervisory expectations, cybersecurity and third-party/vendor risks, competition and technological change, geopolitical events, severe weather and natural disasters, agricultural sector conditions, the accuracy of CECL estimates and other accounting judgments, capital and dividend restrictions, and other risks described in F&M’s filings with the SEC. F&M undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank .

FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Interest Income Loans, including fees $ 40,999 $ 41,013 $ 39,530 $ 37,072 $ 36,663 $ 158,614 $ 145,329 Debt securities: U.S. Treasury and government agencies 2,259 2,224 2,231 2,097 1,882 8,811 5,542 Municipalities 362 366 369 382 384 1,479 1,554 Dividends 250 309 311 338 367 1,208 1,361 Federal funds sold - - - - 24 - 45 Other 696 572 1,051 1,113 2,531 3,432 9,741 Total interest income 44,566 44,484 43,492 41,002 41,851 173,544 163,572 Interest Expense Deposits 14,318 15,060 14,813 13,988 15,749 58,179 64,463 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 226 273 272 271 274 1,042 1,111 Borrowed funds 1,966 1,966 2,411 2,550 2,713 8,893 10,948 Subordinated notes 285 284 285 284 285 1,138 1,138 Total interest expense 16,795 17,583 17,781 17,093 19,021 69,252 77,660 Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses 27,771 26,901 25,711 23,909 22,830 104,292 85,912 Provision for Credit Losses - Loans 567 557 661 811 346 2,596 944 Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - Off Balance Sheet Exposures (1 ) (272 ) 27 (260 ) (120 ) (506 ) (671 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 27,205 26,616 25,023 23,358 22,604 102,202 85,639 Noninterest Income Customer service fees 337 370 330 381 237 1,418 1,324 Other service charges and fees 1,311 1,349 1,206 1,124 1,176 4,990 4,473 Interchange income 1,275 1,273 1,259 1,421 1,322 5,228 5,396 Loan servicing income 814 674 629 762 771 2,879 2,533 Net gain on sale of loans 306 444 257 284 223 1,291 859 Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 640 247 239 244 248 1,370 965 Net gain (loss) on sale of other assets owned (2 ) - 15 (54 ) 22 (41 ) 71 Total noninterest income 4,681 4,357 3,935 4,162 3,999 17,135 15,621 Noninterest Expense Salaries and wages 8,037 8,108 7,567 7,878 7,020 31,590 30,168 Employee benefits 2,386 2,273 2,265 2,404 2,148 9,328 8,543 Net occupancy expense 1,052 1,104 1,075 1,199 1,072 4,430 4,152 Furniture and equipment 1,352 1,532 1,414 1,278 1,032 5,576 5,264 Data processing 964 1,109 1,057 557 160 3,687 1,447 Franchise taxes 397 397 397 397 312 1,588 1,542 ATM expense 676 665 761 491 328 2,593 1,670 Advertising 666 674 356 503 498 2,199 2,144 FDIC assessment 377 428 448 465 505 1,718 2,108 Servicing rights amortization - net 637 586 234 127 244 1,584 818 Loan expense 292 362 328 228 236 1,210 960 Consulting fees 182 242 494 745 242 1,663 877 Professional fees 352 516 502 559 368 1,929 1,793 Intangible asset amortization 446 445 444 445 446 1,780 1,780 Other general and administrative 1,237 1,298 1,918 1,484 1,465 5,937 5,421 Total noninterest expense 19,053 19,739 19,260 18,760 16,076 76,812 68,687 Income Before Income Taxes 12,833 11,234 9,698 8,760 10,527 42,525 32,573 Income Taxes 3,040 2,380 1,988 1,808 2,146 9,216 6,635 Net Income 9,793 8,854 7,710 6,952 8,381 33,309 25,938 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax): Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 2,657 6,610 1,149 6,464 (7,403 ) 16,880 4,797 Reclassification adjustment for realized (gain) loss on sale of available-for-sale securities - - - - - - - Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 2,657 6,610 1,149 6,464 (7,403 ) 16,880 4,797 Tax expense (benefit) 558 1,388 241 1,358 (1,554 ) 3,545 1,008 Other comprehensive income (loss) 2,099 5,222 908 5,106 (5,849 ) 13,335 3,789 Comprehensive Income $ 11,892 $ 14,076 $ 8,618 $ 12,058 $ 2,532 $ 46,644 $ 29,727 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.71 $ 0.64 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 0.61 $ 2.43 $ 1.90 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.71 $ 0.64 $ 0.56 $ 0.51 $ 0.61 $ 2.43 $ 1.90 Dividends Declared $ 0.23000 $ 0.22750 $ 0.22125 $ 0.22125 $ 0.22125 $ 0.90000 $ 0.88250





FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data) December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets

Cash and due from banks $ 97,249 $ 116,448 $ 87,596 $ 172,612 $ 174,855 Federal funds sold 469 582 635 425 1,496 Total cash and cash equivalents 97,718 117,030 88,231 173,037 176,351 Interest-bearing time deposits 1,498 1,498 1,992 1,992 2,482 Securities - available-for-sale 422,072 422,773 431,102 438,568 426,556 Other securities, at cost 13,032 11,509 13,994 14,062 14,400 Loans held for sale 3,934 3,003 6,359 2,331 2,996 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses 2,685,990 2,632,668 2,599,917 2,555,552 2,536,043 Premises and equipment 31,864 32,321 32,885 33,163 33,828 Goodwill 86,358 86,358 86,358 86,358 86,358 Loan servicing rights 5,175 5,537 5,810 5,805 5,656 Bank owned life insurance 47,410 35,602 35,355 35,116 34,872 Other assets 39,331 42,453 43,760 42,802 45,181 Total Assets $ 3,434,382 $ 3,390,752 $ 3,345,763 $ 3,388,786 $ 3,364,723 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 527,327 $ 500,742 $ 497,804 $ 502,318 $ 516,904 Interest-bearing NOW accounts 876,151 920,099 899,602 874,881 850,462 Savings 729,472 713,391 691,468 696,635 671,818 Time 597,785 617,679 621,455 626,450 647,581 Total deposits 2,730,735 2,751,911 2,710,329 2,700,284 2,686,765 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 37,718 22,718 27,562 27,258 27,218 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances 227,377 187,913 188,445 245,474 246,056 Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs 34,933 34,904 34,875 34,846 34,818 Dividend payable 3,125 3,091 3,000 2,997 2,996 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 29,632 28,435 30,760 33,326 31,659 Total liabilities 3,063,520 3,028,972 2,994,971 3,044,185 3,029,512 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock - No par value authorized 40,000,000 shares 12/31/25 and 20,000,000 shares 12/31/24; issued 14,564,425 shares 12/31/25 and 12/31/24; outstanding 13,748,074 shares 12/31/25 and 13,699,536 shares 12/31/24 135,531 135,170 135,805 135,407 135,565 Treasury stock - 816,351 shares 12/31/25 and 864,889 shares 12/31/24 (10,636 ) (10,584 ) (10,674 ) (10,768 ) (10,985 ) Retained earnings 257,855 251,181 244,870 240,079 235,854 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,888 ) (13,987 ) (19,209 ) (20,117 ) (25,223 ) Total stockholders' equity 370,862 361,780 350,792 344,601 335,211 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 3,434,382 $ 3,390,752 $ 3,345,763 $ 3,388,786 $ 3,364,723





FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended Selected financial data December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Return on average assets 1.14 % 1.05 % 0.92 % 0.85 % 0.99 % 0.99 % 0.78 % Return on average equity 10.55 % 9.83 % 8.88 % 8.31 % 10.00 % 9.43 % 7.98 % Yield on earning assets 5.55 % 5.62 % 5.45 % 5.19 % 5.20 % 5.45 % 5.17 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.69 % 2.83 % 2.83 % 2.76 % 3.01 % 2.80 % 3.12 % Net interest spread 2.86 % 2.79 % 2.62 % 2.43 % 2.19 % 2.65 % 2.05 % Net interest margin 3.46 % 3.40 % 3.22 % 3.03 % 2.84 % 3.28 % 2.72 % Efficiency ratio 58.38 % 63.11 % 64.93 % 66.79 % 59.82 % 63.12 % 67.54 % Dividend payout ratio 31.90 % 34.90 % 38.91 % 43.10 % 35.75 % 36.67 % 46.07 % Tangible book value per share $ 20.40 $ 19.71 $ 18.91 $ 18.44 $ 17.74 Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.81 % 8.74 % 8.50 % 8.44 % 8.12 % Average shares outstanding 13,749,420 13,733,858 13,720,339 13,706,003 13,699,869 13,727,541 13,679,955 Loans December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 1,355,571 $ 1,355,166 $ 1,345,953 $ 1,325,698 $ 1,310,811 Agricultural real estate 217,034 222,145 221,004 215,898 216,401 Consumer real estate 526,439 522,416 523,781 523,383 520,114 Commercial and industrial 314,405 296,084 293,826 278,254 275,152 Agricultural 218,050 179,361 157,870 153,607 152,080 Consumer 58,838 60,469 59,348 60,115 63,009 Other 23,133 24,086 24,653 24,985 24,978 Less: Net deferred loan fees, costs and other(1) (1,511 ) (1,452 ) (1,488 ) (1,748 ) (1,750 ) Total loans, net $ 2,711,959 $ 2,658,275 $ 2,624,947 $ 2,580,192 $ 2,560,795 Asset quality data December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Dollar amounts in thousands) Nonaccrual loans $ 11,256 $ 5,155 $ 3,745 $ 4,494 $ 3,124 90 day past due and accruing $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonperforming loans $ 11,256 $ 5,155 $ 3,745 $ 4,494 $ 3,124 Other real estate owned $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Nonperforming assets $ 11,256 $ 5,155 $ 3,745 $ 4,494 $ 3,124 Allowance for credit losses - loans $ 27,688 $ 27,475 $ 26,977 $ 26,352 $ 25,826 Allowance for credit losses - off balance sheet credit exposures 1,035 1,037 1,308 1,281 1,541 Total allowance for credit losses $ 28,723 $ 28,512 $ 28,285 $ 27,633 $ 27,367 Total allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.02 % 1.07 % 1.08 % 1.07 % 1.07 % Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans 1.03 % 1.06 % 1.07 % 1.08 % 1.08 % Net charge-offs: Quarter-to-date $ 354 $ 59 $ 36 $ 285 $ 4 Year-to-date $ 734 $ 380 $ 321 $ 285 $ 142 Net charge-offs to average loans Quarter-to-date 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Year-to-date 0.03 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % 0.01 % Nonperforming loans/total loans 0.42 % 0.19 % 0.14 % 0.17 % 0.12 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 245.98 % 532.98 % 720.35 % 586.38 % 826.70 % NPA coverage ratio 245.98 % 532.98 % 720.35 % 586.38 % 826.70 % (1)Excludes carrying value adjustments of $1.7 million as of December 31, 2025, $1.9 million as of September 30, 2025, $1.9 million as of June 30, 2025, $1.7 million as of March 31, 2025 and $1.1 million as of December 31, 2024 related to interest rate swaps associated with fixed rate loans







FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES (in thousands of dollars, except percentages) For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Loans $ 2,682,900 $ 40,999 6.11 % $ 2,543,628 $ 36,663 5.77 % Taxable investment securities 439,705 2,799 2.55 % 450,648 2,554 2.27 % Tax-exempt investment securities 14,809 72 2.46 % 18,571 79 2.15 % Fed funds sold & other 74,851 696 3.72 % 209,307 2,555 4.88 % Total Interest Earning Assets 3,212,265 $ 44,566 5.55 % 3,222,154 $ 41,851 5.20 % Nonearning Assets 197,226 174,172 Total Assets $ 3,409,491 $ 3,396,326 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: NOW accounts and savings deposits $ 1,642,731 $ 9,305 2.27 % $ 1,548,638 $ 9,459 2.44 % Time deposits 609,541 5,013 3.29 % 666,896 6,290 3.77 % Other borrowed money 188,448 1,966 4.17 % 255,490 2,713 4.25 % Fed funds purchased & securities sold under agreement to repurchase 22,997 226 3.93 % 27,341 274 4.01 % Subordinated notes 34,914 285 3.27 % 34,799 285 3.28 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 2,498,631 $ 16,795 2.69 % $ 2,533,164 $ 19,021 3.01 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 542,625 527,751 Stockholders' Equity $ 368,235 $ 335,411 Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread $ 27,771 2.86 % $ 22,830 2.19 % Net Interest Margin 3.46 % 2.84 % Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts

For the Twelve Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Loans $ 2,632,363 $ 158,614 6.03 % $ 2,557,213 $ 145,329 5.68 % Taxable investment securities 450,636 11,202 2.49 % 410,764 8,129 1.98 % Tax-exempt investment securities 16,473 296 2.27 % 20,154 328 2.06 % Fed funds sold & other 84,017 3,432 4.08 % 176,307 9,786 5.55 % Total Interest Earning Assets 3,183,489 $ 173,544 5.45 % 3,164,438 $ 163,572 5.17 % Nonearning Assets 180,558 164,464 Total Assets $ 3,364,047 $ 3,328,902 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: NOW accounts and savings deposits $ 1,579,552 $ 37,314 2.36 % $ 1,502,365 $ 39,750 2.65 % Time deposits 618,230 20,865 3.37 % 663,320 24,713 3.73 % Other borrowed money 212,720 8,893 4.18 % 262,094 10,948 4.18 % Fed funds purchased & securities sold under agreement to repurchase 26,263 1,042 3.97 % 27,750 1,111 4.00 % Subordinated notes 34,871 1,138 3.26 % 34,755 1,138 3.27 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 2,471,636 $ 69,252 2.80 % $ 2,490,284 $ 77,660 3.12 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities 539,111 513,588 Stockholders' Equity $ 353,300 $ 325,030 Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread $ 104,292 2.65 % $ 85,912 2.05 % Net Interest Margin 3.28 % 2.72 % Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts







FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES (in thousands of dollars, except percentages) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 As Reported Excluding Acc/Amort Difference As Reported Excluding Acc/Amort Difference $ Yield $ Yield $ Yield $ Yield $ Yield $ Yield Interest Earning Assets: Loans $ 40,999 6.11 % $ 40,428 6.03 % $ 571 0.08 % $ 36,663 5.77 % $ 36,039 5.67 % $ 624 0.10 % Taxable investment securities 2,799 2.55 % 2,799 2.55 % - 0.00 % 2,554 2.27 % 2,554 2.27 % - 0.00 % Tax-exempt investment securities 72 2.46 % 72 2.46 % - 0.00 % 79 2.15 % 79 2.15 % - 0.00 % Fed funds sold & other 696 3.72 % 696 3.72 % - 0.00 % 2,555 4.88 % 2,555 4.88 % - 0.00 % Total Interest Earning Assets 44,566 5.55 % 43,995 5.48 % 571 0.07 % 41,851 5.20 % 41,227 5.12 % 624 0.08 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: NOW accounts and savings deposits $ 9,305 2.27 % $ 9,305 2.27 % $ - 0.00 % $ 9,459 2.44 % $ 9,459 2.44 % $ - 0.00 % Time deposits 5,013 3.29 % 5,013 3.29 % - 0.00 % 6,290 3.77 % 6,290 3.77 % - 0.00 % Other borrowed money 1,966 4.17 % 1,963 4.17 % 3 0.00 % 2,713 4.25 % 2,710 4.24 % 3 0.01 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 226 3.93 % 226 3.93 % - 0.00 % 274 4.01 % 274 4.01 % - 0.00 % Subordinated notes 285 3.27 % 285 3.27 % - 0.00 % 285 3.28 % 285 3.28 % - 0.00 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 16,795 2.69 % 16,792 2.69 % 3 0.00 % 19,021 3.01 % 19,018 3.00 % 3 0.01 % Interest/Dividend income/yield 44,566 5.55 % 43,995 5.48 % 571 0.07 % 41,851 5.20 % 41,227 5.12 % 624 0.08 % Interest Expense / yield 16,795 2.69 % 16,792 2.69 % 3 0.00 % 19,021 3.01 % 19,018 3.00 % 3 0.01 % Net Interest Spread 27,771 2.86 % 27,203 2.79 % 568 0.07 % 22,830 2.19 % 22,209 2.12 % 621 0.07 % Net Interest Margin 3.46 % 3.39 % 0.07 % 2.84 % 2.76 % 0.08 % For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 As Reported Excluding Acc/Amort Difference As Reported Excluding Acc/Amort Difference $ Yield $ Yield $ Yield $ Yield $ Yield $ Yield Interest Earning Assets: Loans $ 158,614 6.03 % $ 156,183 5.94 % $ 2,431 0.09 % $ 145,329 5.68 % $ 142,627 5.58 % $ 2,702 0.10 % Taxable investment securities 11,202 2.49 % 11,202 2.49 % - 0.00 % 8,129 1.98 % 8,129 1.98 % - 0.00 % Tax-exempt investment securities 296 2.27 % 296 2.27 % - 0.00 % 328 2.06 % 328 2.06 % - 0.00 % Fed funds sold & other 3,432 4.08 % 3,432 4.08 % - 0.00 % 9,786 5.55 % 9,786 5.55 % - 0.00 % Total Interest Earning Assets 173,544 5.45 % 171,113 5.38 % 2,431 0.07 % 163,572 5.17 % 160,870 5.09 % 2,702 0.08 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: NOW accounts and savings deposits $ 37,314 2.36 % $ 37,314 2.36 % $ - 0.00 % $ 39,750 2.65 % $ 39,750 2.65 % $ - 0.00 % Time deposits 20,865 3.37 % 20,865 3.37 % - 0.00 % 24,713 3.73 % 24,713 3.73 % - 0.00 % Other borrowed money 8,893 4.18 % 8,880 4.17 % 13 0.01 % 10,948 4.18 % 10,964 4.18 % (16 ) 0.00 % Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreement to repurchase 1,042 3.97 % 1,042 3.97 % - 0.00 % 1,111 4.00 % 1,111 4.00 % - 0.00 % Subordinated notes 1,138 3.26 % 1,138 3.26 % - 0.00 % 1,138 3.27 % 1,138 3.27 % - 0.00 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 69,252 2.80 % 69,239 2.80 % 13 0.00 % 77,660 3.12 % 77,676 3.12 % (16 ) 0.00 % Interest/Dividend income/yield 173,544 5.45 % 171,113 5.38 % 2,431 0.07 % 163,572 5.17 % 160,870 5.09 % 2,702 0.08 % Interest Expense / yield 69,252 2.80 % 69,239 2.80 % 13 0.00 % 77,660 3.12 % 77,676 3.12 % (16 ) 0.00 % Net Interest Spread 104,292 2.65 % 101,874 2.58 % 2,418 0.07 % 85,912 2.05 % 83,194 1.97 % 2,718 0.08 % Net Interest Margin 3.28 % 3.20 % 0.08 % 2.72 % 2.63 % 0.09 %





Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact: Lars B. Eller

President and Chief Executive Officer Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.

(419) 446-2501

leller@fm.bank Andrew M. Berger

Managing Director

SM Berger & Company, Inc.

(216) 464-6400

andrew@smberger.com



