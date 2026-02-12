Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2025 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2025 fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, on a consolidated basis.

2025 Fourth-Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights
(at December 31, 2025, and on a year-over-year basis unless noted)

  • 91 consecutive quarters of profitability
  • Net income increased 16.8% to a quarterly record of $9.8 million, or $0.71 per basic and diluted share
  • Net charge-offs to average loans of 0.01%
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.81%
  • Cost of interest-bearing liabilities improved to 2.69%, from 3.01%
  • Net interest margin increased by 62 basis points year-over-year to 3.46%
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 58.38%, compared to 59.82%
  • Fourth quarter dividend per share increased 4.0% to $0.92 annualized, reflecting two dividend increases in 2025 and the 31st consecutive annual increase in the Company’s regular dividend payment

2025 Full-Year Financial and Operating Highlights
(at December 31, 2025, and on a year-over-year basis unless noted)

  • Net income increased 28.4% to $33.3 million, or $2.43 per basic and diluted share
  • Return on average assets was 0.99%, compared to 0.78%
  • Total loans, net increased 5.9% to $2.71 billion, from $2.56 billion at December 31, 2024
  • Loans over 30 days past due to total loans averaged 0.26% for 2025, compared to 0.46% for 2024
  • Total assets increased 2.1% to $3.43 billion
  • Deposits increased 1.6% to $2.73 billion
  • Cost of interest-bearing liabilities improved to 2.80%, from 3.12%
  • Stockholders’ equity increased 10.6% to a record $370.9 million
  • Tangible book value increased 15.0% to $20.40 per share
  • Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased 19.3% to $102.2 million

Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am proud to report that F&M ended 2025 with record quarterly earnings per share, record stockholders’ equity, and record total assets, highlighting F&M’s operating strength and financial consistency. Our performance throughout the year and in the fourth quarter reflects sustained organic growth and the continued expansion of our local market presence across Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. These results demonstrate the effectiveness of our relationship-driven approach and our ongoing investments in people and capabilities. Most importantly, this record performance would not be possible without the dedication and professionalism of our team, whose commitment continues to differentiate F&M.”

Income Statement
Net income for the 2025 fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, was $9.8 million, compared to $8.4 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2025 fourth quarter was $0.71, compared to $0.61 for the same period last year. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, was $33.3 million, compared to $25.9 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2025 twelve months was $2.43, compared to $1.90 for the same period last year.

Mr. Eller commented, “Profitability has returned to levels not seen since the period of extraordinary industry support during the COVID era, this time driven entirely by core operating performance, prudent balance sheet management, and sustainable growth across our markets. These results underscore the earnings power of our business and provide confidence in our ability to deliver attractive, consistent returns. Based on our current momentum and operating fundamentals, we believe F&M is well positioned to sustain elevated levels of profitability throughout 2026.”

Deposits
At December 31, 2025, total deposits were $2.73 billion, an increase of 1.6% from December 31, 2024. For the 2025 twelve months ended December 31, 2025, F&M’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.80%, compared to 3.12% in the prior year.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
“Throughout 2025, we made targeted investments to strengthen F&M’s operating capabilities and support both current performance and future growth, while maintaining disciplined expense management. We enhanced our leadership team, expanded local decision-making authority across our markets, and established a new office in Troy, Michigan to support growth in a strategically important region. Together, these actions improve execution, enhance scalability, and enable us to grow profitably while remaining closely connected to the communities we serve,” continued Mr. Eller.

Total loans, net at December 31, 2025, increased 5.9%, or by $152.9 million to $2.71 billion, compared to $2.56 billion at December 31, 2024. The year-over-year increase was driven primarily by higher commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and agricultural loans, partially offset by lower consumer loans.  

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $11.3 million, or 0.42% of total loans at December 31, 2025, compared to $3.1 million, or 0.12% of total loans at December 31, 2024.

F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio. CRE loans represented 50.0% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at December 31, 2025. F&M’s CRE portfolio included the following categories at December 31, 2025 (*):

CRE Category Dollar
Balance
 Percent of
CRE
Portfolio		 Percent of
Total Loan
Portfolio
        
Industrial $265,009  19.6% 9.8%
Multi-family  237,902  17.5% 8.8%
Retail  234,754  17.3% 8.7%
Hotels  163,855  12.1% 6.0%
Office  136,564  10.1% 5.0%
Gas Stations  78,701  5.8% 2.9%
Food Service  51,561  3.8% 1.9%
Development  40,705  3.0% 1.5%
Auto Dealers  28,490  2.1% 1.0%
Senior Living  21,787  1.6% 0.8%
Other  96,243  7.1% 3.6%
Total CRE $1,355,571  100.0% 50.0%
         

* Numbers have been rounded; totals may not foot due to rounding; and dollar amounts in thousands.

At December 31, 2025, the Company’s total allowance to total loans was 1.02%, compared to 1.07% at December 31, 2024. Including accretable yield adjustments, associated with the Company’s prior acquisitions, F&M’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.03% at December 31, 2025, compared to 1.08% at December 31, 2024.

Mr. Eller concluded, “F&M enters 2026 from a position of strength, supported by a sound balance sheet, a scalable operating model, and a culture focused on long-term value creation. As we look ahead, we are approaching growth intentionally, allocating capital thoughtfully, investing in our business, and expanding within our markets in line with our strategic priorities. During the fall, we began developing a new three-year strategic plan that will establish a clear roadmap for the Company’s next phase of progress. Anchored in our community-banking heritage and informed by the opportunities across Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan, this plan is designed to drive sustainable performance and create enduring value for shareholders. I am excited about the opportunities in 2026 and confident in F&M’s long-term growth potential.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 10.6% to $370.9 million, or $26.98 per share at December 31, 2025, from $335.2 million, or $24.47 per share at December 31, 2024. The Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.81% at December 31, 2025, compared to 8.12% at December 31, 2024.

Tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $280.5 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $243.1 million at December 31, 2024. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at December 31, 2025, was $20.40 per share, compared to $17.74 per share at December 31, 2024. Tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures; see “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for 31 consecutive years. For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.23 per share, representing a 4.0% increase over the same period last year.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.90 per share, representing a 2.0% increase over the same period last year. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the dividend payout ratio was 36.67% compared to 46.07% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) is a financial holding company headquartered in Archbold, Ohio, and the parent company of The Farmers & Merchants State Bank.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per share. Management believes these measures facilitate period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s performance and provide useful supplemental information to investors; however, they should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Basis of Presentation
The financial information in this release is preliminary, based on management’s current expectations, and is subject to change pending completion of customary quarterly closing processes and review. Unless otherwise indicated, all figures are presented on a consolidated basis and comparisons are to the same period of the prior year. Averages may be annualized. Totals may not foot due to rounding.

Safe Harbor Statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “estimate,” “project,” “target,” “goal,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, deposit flows and pricing, liquidity and access to wholesale funding, interest rate and asset-liability management, credit quality (including commercial real estate exposures), collateral values, inflation and macroeconomic conditions, changes in laws and regulations (including capital and liquidity requirements and the implementation of “Basel III Endgame”), FDIC assessments, stress testing and supervisory expectations, cybersecurity and third-party/vendor risks, competition and technological change, geopolitical events, severe weather and natural disasters, agricultural sector conditions, the accuracy of CECL estimates and other accounting judgments, capital and dividend restrictions, and other risks described in F&M’s filings with the SEC. F&M undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

 
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)
     
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Interest Income              
Loans, including fees$40,999  $41,013  $39,530  $37,072  $36,663  $158,614  $145,329 
Debt securities:              
U.S. Treasury and government agencies 2,259   2,224   2,231   2,097   1,882   8,811   5,542 
Municipalities 362   366   369   382   384   1,479   1,554 
Dividends 250   309   311   338   367   1,208   1,361 
Federal funds sold -   -   -   -   24   -   45 
Other 696   572   1,051   1,113   2,531   3,432   9,741 
Total interest income 44,566   44,484   43,492   41,002   41,851   173,544   163,572 
Interest Expense              
Deposits 14,318   15,060   14,813   13,988   15,749   58,179   64,463 
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 226   273   272   271   274   1,042   1,111 
Borrowed funds 1,966   1,966   2,411   2,550   2,713   8,893   10,948 
Subordinated notes 285   284   285   284   285   1,138   1,138 
Total interest expense 16,795   17,583   17,781   17,093   19,021   69,252   77,660 
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses 27,771   26,901   25,711   23,909   22,830   104,292   85,912 
Provision for Credit Losses - Loans 567   557   661   811   346   2,596   944 
Provision for (Recovery of) Credit Losses - Off Balance Sheet Exposures (1)  (272)  27   (260)  (120)  (506)  (671)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 27,205   26,616   25,023   23,358   22,604   102,202   85,639 
Noninterest Income              
Customer service fees 337   370   330   381   237   1,418   1,324 
Other service charges and fees 1,311   1,349   1,206   1,124   1,176   4,990   4,473 
Interchange income 1,275   1,273   1,259   1,421   1,322   5,228   5,396 
Loan servicing income 814   674   629   762   771   2,879   2,533 
Net gain on sale of loans 306   444   257   284   223   1,291   859 
Increase in cash surrender value of bank owned life insurance 640   247   239   244   248   1,370   965 
Net gain (loss) on sale of other assets owned (2)  -   15   (54)  22   (41)  71 
Total noninterest income 4,681   4,357   3,935   4,162   3,999   17,135   15,621 
Noninterest Expense              
Salaries and wages 8,037   8,108   7,567   7,878   7,020   31,590   30,168 
Employee benefits 2,386   2,273   2,265   2,404   2,148   9,328   8,543 
Net occupancy expense 1,052   1,104   1,075   1,199   1,072   4,430   4,152 
Furniture and equipment 1,352   1,532   1,414   1,278   1,032   5,576   5,264 
Data processing 964   1,109   1,057   557   160   3,687   1,447 
Franchise taxes 397   397   397   397   312   1,588   1,542 
ATM expense 676   665   761   491   328   2,593   1,670 
Advertising 666   674   356   503   498   2,199   2,144 
FDIC assessment 377   428   448   465   505   1,718   2,108 
Servicing rights amortization - net 637   586   234   127   244   1,584   818 
Loan expense 292   362   328   228   236   1,210   960 
Consulting fees 182   242   494   745   242   1,663   877 
Professional fees 352   516   502   559   368   1,929   1,793 
Intangible asset amortization 446   445   444   445   446   1,780   1,780 
Other general and administrative 1,237   1,298   1,918   1,484   1,465   5,937   5,421 
Total noninterest expense 19,053   19,739   19,260   18,760   16,076   76,812   68,687 
Income Before Income Taxes 12,833   11,234   9,698   8,760   10,527   42,525   32,573 
Income Taxes 3,040   2,380   1,988   1,808   2,146   9,216   6,635 
Net Income 9,793   8,854   7,710   6,952   8,381   33,309   25,938 
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):              
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 2,657   6,610   1,149   6,464   (7,403)  16,880   4,797 
Reclassification adjustment for realized (gain) loss on sale of available-for-sale securities -   -   -   -   -   -   - 
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities 2,657   6,610   1,149   6,464   (7,403)  16,880   4,797 
Tax expense (benefit) 558   1,388   241   1,358   (1,554)  3,545   1,008 
Other comprehensive income (loss) 2,099   5,222   908   5,106   (5,849)  13,335   3,789 
Comprehensive Income$11,892  $14,076  $8,618  $12,058  $2,532  $46,644  $29,727 
Basic Earnings Per Share$0.71  $0.64  $0.56  $0.51  $0.61  $2.43  $1.90 
Diluted Earnings Per Share$0.71  $0.64  $0.56  $0.51  $0.61  $2.43  $1.90 
Dividends Declared$0.23000  $0.22750  $0.22125  $0.22125  $0.22125  $0.90000  $0.88250 
               


 
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
 
   December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
     (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)  
Assets
          
 Cash and due from banks $97,249  $116,448  $87,596  $172,612  $174,855 
 Federal funds sold  469   582   635   425   1,496 
 Total cash and cash equivalents  97,718   117,030   88,231   173,037   176,351 
            
 Interest-bearing time deposits  1,498   1,498   1,992   1,992   2,482 
 Securities - available-for-sale  422,072   422,773   431,102   438,568   426,556 
 Other securities, at cost  13,032   11,509   13,994   14,062   14,400 
 Loans held for sale  3,934   3,003   6,359   2,331   2,996 
 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses  2,685,990   2,632,668   2,599,917   2,555,552   2,536,043 
 Premises and equipment  31,864   32,321   32,885   33,163   33,828 
 Goodwill  86,358   86,358   86,358   86,358   86,358 
 Loan servicing rights  5,175   5,537   5,810   5,805   5,656 
 Bank owned life insurance  47,410   35,602   35,355   35,116   34,872 
 Other assets  39,331   42,453   43,760   42,802   45,181 
            
Total Assets $3,434,382  $3,390,752  $3,345,763  $3,388,786  $3,364,723 
            
 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Liabilities          
 Deposits          
 Noninterest-bearing $527,327  $500,742  $497,804  $502,318  $516,904 
 Interest-bearing          
 NOW accounts  876,151   920,099   899,602   874,881   850,462 
 Savings  729,472   713,391   691,468   696,635   671,818 
 Time  597,785   617,679   621,455   626,450   647,581 
 Total deposits  2,730,735   2,751,911   2,710,329   2,700,284   2,686,765 
            
 Federal funds purchased and securities          
 sold under agreements to repurchase  37,718   22,718   27,562   27,258   27,218 
 Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances  227,377   187,913   188,445   245,474   246,056 
 Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs  34,933   34,904   34,875   34,846   34,818 
 Dividend payable  3,125   3,091   3,000   2,997   2,996 
 Accrued expenses and other liabilities  29,632   28,435   30,760   33,326   31,659 
 Total liabilities  3,063,520   3,028,972   2,994,971   3,044,185   3,029,512 
            
Commitments and Contingencies          
            
Stockholders' Equity          
 Common stock - No par value authorized 40,000,000 shares 12/31/25          
 and 20,000,000 shares 12/31/24; issued 14,564,425 shares          
 12/31/25 and 12/31/24; outstanding 13,748,074 shares 12/31/25          
 and 13,699,536 shares 12/31/24  135,531   135,170   135,805   135,407   135,565 
 Treasury stock - 816,351 shares 12/31/25 and 864,889 shares 12/31/24  (10,636)  (10,584)  (10,674)  (10,768)  (10,985)
 Retained earnings  257,855   251,181   244,870   240,079   235,854 
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (11,888)  (13,987)  (19,209)  (20,117)  (25,223)
 Total stockholders' equity  370,862   361,780   350,792   344,601   335,211 
            
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $3,434,382  $3,390,752  $3,345,763  $3,388,786  $3,364,723 
            


 
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
                      
  For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended
Selected financial data December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Return on average assets  1.14%  1.05%  0.92%  0.85%  0.99%  0.99%  0.78%
Return on average equity  10.55%  9.83%  8.88%  8.31%  10.00%  9.43%  7.98%
Yield on earning assets  5.55%  5.62%  5.45%  5.19%  5.20%  5.45%  5.17%
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities  2.69%  2.83%  2.83%  2.76%  3.01%  2.80%  3.12%
Net interest spread  2.86%  2.79%  2.62%  2.43%  2.19%  2.65%  2.05%
Net interest margin  3.46%  3.40%  3.22%  3.03%  2.84%  3.28%  2.72%
Efficiency ratio  58.38%  63.11%  64.93%  66.79%  59.82%  63.12%  67.54%
Dividend payout ratio  31.90%  34.90%  38.91%  43.10%  35.75%  36.67%  46.07%
Tangible book value per share $20.40  $19.71  $18.91  $18.44  $17.74       
Tier 1 leverage ratio  8.81%  8.74%  8.50%  8.44%  8.12%      
Average shares outstanding  13,749,420   13,733,858   13,720,339   13,706,003   13,699,869   13,727,541   13,679,955 
                      
Loans December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024      
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                     
Commercial real estate $1,355,571  $1,355,166  $1,345,953  $1,325,698  $1,310,811       
Agricultural real estate  217,034   222,145   221,004   215,898   216,401       
Consumer real estate  526,439   522,416   523,781   523,383   520,114       
Commercial and industrial  314,405   296,084   293,826   278,254   275,152       
Agricultural  218,050   179,361   157,870   153,607   152,080       
Consumer  58,838   60,469   59,348   60,115   63,009       
Other  23,133   24,086   24,653   24,985   24,978       
Less: Net deferred loan fees, costs and other(1)  (1,511)  (1,452)  (1,488)  (1,748)  (1,750)      
Total loans, net $2,711,959  $2,658,275  $2,624,947  $2,580,192  $2,560,795       
                      
                      
Asset quality data December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024      
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                     
Nonaccrual loans $11,256  $5,155  $3,745  $4,494  $3,124       
90 day past due and accruing $-  $-  $-  $-  $-       
Nonperforming loans $11,256  $5,155  $3,745  $4,494  $3,124       
Other real estate owned $-  $-  $-  $-  $-       
Nonperforming assets $11,256  $5,155  $3,745  $4,494  $3,124       
                      
                      
Allowance for credit losses - loans $27,688  $27,475  $26,977  $26,352  $25,826       
Allowance for credit losses - off balance sheet credit exposures  1,035   1,037   1,308   1,281   1,541       
Total allowance for credit losses $28,723  $28,512  $28,285  $27,633  $27,367       
Total allowance for credit losses/total loans  1.02%  1.07%  1.08%  1.07%  1.07%      
Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans  1.03%  1.06%  1.07%  1.08%  1.08%      
Net charge-offs:                     
Quarter-to-date $354  $59  $36  $285  $4       
Year-to-date $734  $380  $321  $285  $142       
Net charge-offs to average loans                     
Quarter-to-date  0.01%  0.00%  0.00%  0.01%  0.00%      
Year-to-date  0.03%  0.01%  0.01%  0.01%  0.01%      
Nonperforming loans/total loans  0.42%  0.19%  0.14%  0.17%  0.12%      
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans  245.98%  532.98%  720.35%  586.38%  826.70%      
NPA coverage ratio  245.98%  532.98%  720.35%  586.38%  826.70%      
                      
(1)Excludes carrying value adjustments of $1.7 million as of December 31, 2025, $1.9 million as of September 30, 2025, $1.9 million as of June 30, 2025, $1.7 million as of March 31, 2025 and $1.1 million as of December 31, 2024 related to interest rate swaps associated with fixed rate loans
                      


 
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
           
             
  For the Three Months Ended For the Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate
Loans $2,682,900 $40,999 6.11% $2,543,628 $36,663 5.77%
Taxable investment securities  439,705  2,799 2.55%  450,648  2,554 2.27%
Tax-exempt investment securities  14,809  72 2.46%  18,571  79 2.15%
Fed funds sold & other  74,851  696 3.72%  209,307  2,555 4.88%
Total Interest Earning Assets  3,212,265 $44,566 5.55%  3,222,154 $41,851 5.20%
             
Nonearning Assets  197,226      174,172    
             
Total Assets $3,409,491     $3,396,326    
             
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:            
NOW accounts and savings deposits $1,642,731 $9,305 2.27% $1,548,638 $9,459 2.44%
Time deposits  609,541  5,013 3.29%  666,896  6,290 3.77%
Other borrowed money  188,448  1,966 4.17%  255,490  2,713 4.25%
Fed funds purchased & securities            
sold under agreement to repurchase  22,997  226 3.93%  27,341  274 4.01%
Subordinated notes  34,914  285 3.27%  34,799  285 3.28%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $2,498,631 $16,795 2.69% $2,533,164 $19,021 3.01%
             
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities  542,625      527,751    
             
Stockholders' Equity $368,235     $335,411    
             
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread   $27,771 2.86%   $22,830 2.19%
             
Net Interest Margin     3.46%     2.84%
             
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
             
             
  For the Twelve Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
Interest Earning Assets: Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate Average Balance Interest/Dividends Annualized Yield/Rate
Loans $2,632,363 $158,614 6.03% $2,557,213 $145,329 5.68%
Taxable investment securities  450,636  11,202 2.49%  410,764  8,129 1.98%
Tax-exempt investment securities  16,473  296 2.27%  20,154  328 2.06%
Fed funds sold & other  84,017  3,432 4.08%  176,307  9,786 5.55%
Total Interest Earning Assets  3,183,489 $173,544 5.45%  3,164,438 $163,572 5.17%
             
Nonearning Assets  180,558      164,464    
             
Total Assets $3,364,047     $3,328,902    
             
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:            
NOW accounts and savings deposits $1,579,552 $37,314 2.36% $1,502,365 $39,750 2.65%
Time deposits  618,230  20,865 3.37%  663,320  24,713 3.73%
Other borrowed money  212,720  8,893 4.18%  262,094  10,948 4.18%
Fed funds purchased & securities            
sold under agreement to repurchase  26,263  1,042 3.97%  27,750  1,111 4.00%
Subordinated notes  34,871  1,138 3.26%  34,755  1,138 3.27%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $2,471,636 $69,252 2.80% $2,490,284 $77,660 3.12%
             
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities  539,111      513,588    
             
Stockholders' Equity $353,300     $325,030    
             
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread   $104,292 2.65%   $85,912 2.05%
             
Net Interest Margin     3.28%     2.72%
             
Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts
             


 
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
                  
 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
 As Reported Excluding Acc/AmortDifference As Reported Excluding Acc/AmortDifference
 $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield
Interest Earning Assets:                 
Loans$40,9996.11% $40,4286.03% $5710.08% $36,6635.77% $36,0395.67% $624 0.10%
Taxable investment securities 2,7992.55%  2,7992.55%  -0.00%  2,5542.27%  2,5542.27%  - 0.00%
Tax-exempt investment securities 722.46%  722.46%  -0.00%  792.15%  792.15%  - 0.00%
Fed funds sold & other 6963.72%  6963.72%  -0.00%  2,5554.88%  2,5554.88%  - 0.00%
Total Interest Earning Assets 44,5665.55%  43,9955.48%  5710.07%  41,8515.20%  41,2275.12%  624 0.08%
                  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                 
NOW accounts and savings deposits$9,3052.27% $9,3052.27% $-0.00% $9,4592.44% $9,4592.44% $- 0.00%
Time deposits 5,0133.29%  5,0133.29%  -0.00%  6,2903.77%  6,2903.77%  - 0.00%
Other borrowed money 1,9664.17%  1,9634.17%  30.00%  2,7134.25%  2,7104.24%  3 0.01%
Federal funds purchased and                 
securities sold under agreement to                 
repurchase 2263.93%  2263.93%  -0.00%  2744.01%  2744.01%  - 0.00%
Subordinated notes 2853.27%  2853.27%  -0.00%  2853.28%  2853.28%  - 0.00%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 16,7952.69%  16,7922.69%  30.00%  19,0213.01%  19,0183.00%  3 0.01%
                  
Interest/Dividend income/yield 44,5665.55%  43,9955.48%  5710.07%  41,8515.20%  41,2275.12%  624 0.08%
Interest Expense / yield 16,7952.69%  16,7922.69%  30.00%  19,0213.01%  19,0183.00%  3 0.01%
Net Interest Spread 27,7712.86%  27,2032.79%  5680.07%  22,8302.19%  22,2092.12%  621 0.07%
Net Interest Margin 3.46%  3.39%  0.07%  2.84%  2.76%  0.08%
                  
                  
 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
 As Reported Excluding Acc/AmortDifference As Reported Excluding Acc/AmortDifference
 $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield $Yield
Interest Earning Assets:                 
Loans$158,6146.03% $156,1835.94% $2,4310.09% $145,3295.68% $142,6275.58% $2,702 0.10%
Taxable investment securities 11,2022.49%  11,2022.49%  -0.00%  8,1291.98%  8,1291.98%  - 0.00%
Tax-exempt investment securities 2962.27%  2962.27%  -0.00%  3282.06%  3282.06%  - 0.00%
Fed funds sold & other 3,4324.08%  3,4324.08%  -0.00%  9,7865.55%  9,7865.55%  - 0.00%
Total Interest Earning Assets 173,5445.45%  171,1135.38%  2,4310.07%  163,5725.17%  160,8705.09%  2,702 0.08%
                  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                 
NOW accounts and savings deposits$37,3142.36% $37,3142.36% $-0.00% $39,7502.65% $39,7502.65% $- 0.00%
Time deposits 20,8653.37%  20,8653.37%  -0.00%  24,7133.73%  24,7133.73%  - 0.00%
Other borrowed money 8,8934.18%  8,8804.17%  130.01%  10,9484.18%  10,9644.18%  (16)0.00%
Federal funds purchased and                 
securities sold under agreement to                 
repurchase 1,0423.97%  1,0423.97%  -0.00%  1,1114.00%  1,1114.00%  - 0.00%
Subordinated notes 1,1383.26%  1,1383.26%  -0.00%  1,1383.27%  1,1383.27%  - 0.00%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 69,2522.80%  69,2392.80%  130.00%  77,6603.12%  77,6763.12%  (16)0.00%
                  
Interest/Dividend income/yield 173,5445.45%  171,1135.38%  2,4310.07%  163,5725.17%  160,8705.09%  2,702 0.08%
Interest Expense / yield 69,2522.80%  69,2392.80%  130.00%  77,6603.12%  77,6763.12%  (16)0.00%
Net Interest Spread 104,2922.65%  101,8742.58%  2,4180.07%  85,9122.05%  83,1941.97%  2,718 0.08%
Net Interest Margin 3.28%  3.20%  0.08%  2.72%  2.63%  0.09%
                  


  
Company Contact:Investor and Media Contact:
Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com
  



