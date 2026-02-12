MONAT Unleashed Ignites Munich: Over 800 Market Partners Gather at BMW Welt for a Powerful Celebration of Growth Across Europe

MUNICH, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy, innovation, and European momentum took center stage as more than 800 MONAT Market Partners from across Germany, Austria, and surrounding markets gathered at the ultra-modern BMW Welt & Museum for MONAT Unleashed Germany. The brand’s first major event since expanding into Germany eight months ago made a powerful statement of growth, innovation, and renewed connection.

Set inside one of Munich’s most iconic architectural destinations, the event marked a milestone moment for a community that today serves thousands of Market Partners and customers across Europe. Leaders and entrepreneurs came together for an unforgettable day of recognition, education, and celebration — all fueled by the brand’s accelerating momentum throughout the region.

MONAT Unleashed delivered high-energy recognition moments, inspiring training, and headline-making announcements, including the official European launch of MONAT’s TikTok Shop, opening a new era of social commerce and reach, as well as the highly anticipated announcement of MONAT Switzerland, set to launch later this year.

“MONAT Unleashed Germany was more than a celebration — it was a triumphant moment,” shared Co-Founder and CEO Ray Urdaneta. “The passion, professionalism, and belief in Munich reflected the strength of our European community and the momentum and exciting future we are building together.”

Throughout the day, Market Partners connected through education, collaboration, and celebration, reinforcing a shared mission of entrepreneurship, innovation, and community impact. The atmosphere blended modern luxury with high-energy storytelling, creating a memorable experience that highlighted the brand’s expanding presence in the European beauty space.

As MONAT continues to grow across Europe, MONAT Unleashed Germany stands as a milestone moment — a powerful reminder of what happens when vision, leadership, and community come together under one roof.

About MONAT:

MONAT Global is a leading social selling brand delivering naturally based, science-backed haircare, skincare, and wellness products through a passionate community of independent Market Partners. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, FL, MONAT operates in multiple international markets and continues to expand its global footprint with integrity, innovation, and impact at its core.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Carla Hernandez, VP, Global Marketing (305) 781-4995 CarlaH@MonatGlobal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/01070329-30d0-4451-a08b-56e919085015