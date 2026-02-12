Carriage Services Announces 2025 Annual Results and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2025 annual results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via webcast on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.
|What:
|Carriage Services 2025 Annual Results Earnings Conference Call
|When:
|Thursday, February 26, 2026 – 8:00 a.m. Central Time
|How:
|Live via phone – By dialing 800-330-6710 (Conference ID 3387880) or live via webcast link
Click to Join.
An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.
Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 155 funeral homes in 24 states and 28 cemeteries in 9 states as of December 31, 2025. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.
For more information, please email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.