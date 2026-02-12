LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP: REVENUE GUIDANCE REDUCTION AND CUSTOMER IMPACT CHALLENGES AT ISSUE IN F5, INC. LITIGATION

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From a closing price of $343.17 on October 14, 2025, F5, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) shares declined to $295.35 by October 16, 2025—a drop of 13.9%—following initial corrective disclosures. The stock fell further to $258.76 on October 28, 2025, reflecting an additional 10.9% decline as the full operational impact became clear.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of F5, Inc. securities of a pending securities class action. Investors have until February 17, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased F5 securities between October 28, 2024 and October 27, 2025.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

See if you can recover losses

You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com | (212) 363-7500.

The Alleged Guidance Revision Impact

The filing states that F5 dramatically revised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to 0-4% growth, well below the mid-single digit growth previously projected. As set forth in the complaint, this revision reflected the operational fallout from the undisclosed security breach.

Customer Relationship Management and Trust

It is alleged that the security incident created significant operational challenges including reduced sales and renewals, elongated sales cycles as customers reevaluated the relationship, and increased remediation expenses.

Alleged Operational Impact by the Numbers

• Fiscal 2026 revenue guidance allegedly revised from mid-single digits to 0-4%

• Stock price purportedly declined approximately 25% over two disclosure events

• Sales cycle elongation reportedly impacted near-term revenue recognition

• Customer renewal rates allegedly faced pressure following the disclosure

• Remediation costs reportedly added unexpected operational expenses

Start your claim now

Alleged 'Best-in-Class' vs. 'Compromised' Characterization

As set forth in the complaint, management repeatedly characterized F5's security capabilities as "best-in-class" while allegedly knowing that its own systems had been compromised by a sophisticated threat actor.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about operational challenges," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq. "Our team is thoroughly investigating these claims."

ABOUT THE FIRM

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP — Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS Securities Class Action Services, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors nationwide.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

30 Broad Street, 24th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500