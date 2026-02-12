Investors in Mereo BioPharma Group plc Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before April 6, 2026 to Discuss Your Rights – MREO

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Mereo BioPharma Group plc ("Mereo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MREO) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Mereo investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between June 5, 2023 and December 26, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/mereo-biopharma-group-plc-lawsuit-submission-form-2?prid=183535&wire=3

MREO investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of the Phase 3 ORBIT and COSMIC programs; neither of which hit its primary endpoints of reducing annualized clinical fracture rate compared to the placebo or bisphosphonate control groups, respectively. On December 29, 2025, Mereo issued a press release announcing that neither the ORBIT nor the COSMIC Phase 3 studies achieved statistical significance. The press release indicated that neither study met its primary endpoint of reduction in annualized clinical fracture rate compared to placebo or bisphosphonates, respectively, despite improved bone mineral density. Following this news, the price of Mereo’s ADS declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $2.31 per share on December 26, 2025, Mereo’s ADS price fell to $0.29 per share on December 29, 2025, a decline of more than 87.7%.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Mereo during the relevant time frame, you have until April 6, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

