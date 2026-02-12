Class Action Filed Against SLM Corporation (SLM) Seeking Recovery for Investors – Contact Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in SLM Corporation ("SLM Corporation" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SLM) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of SLM Corporation investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 25, 2025 and August 14, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/slm-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=183529&wire=3

SLM investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) SLM was experiencing a significant increase in early stage delinquencies; (ii) accordingly, defendants overstated the effectiveness of SLM’s loss mitigation and/or loan modification programs, as well as the overall stability of the Company’s private education loan delinquency rates; and (iii) as a result, defendants’ public statements made a materially false and misleading impression regarding SLM’s business, operations, and prospects at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in SLM Corporation during the relevant time frame, you have until February 17, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

