Loblaw Companies Limited Enters into Automatic Share Purchase Plan to Purchase Common Shares of EQB

BRAMPTON, Ontario, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L; “Loblaw”) announced today that, in connection with its previously announced transaction (the “Transaction”) involving the sale of President’s Choice Bank and certain other affiliated entities to EQB Inc. (“EQB”) and long-term strategic relationship with EQB, it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (“ASPP”) with a broker in order to facilitate the purchase of common shares in the capital of EQB (“EQB Common Shares”).

Purchases under the ASPP will be made by Loblaw’s broker pursuant to parameters set by Loblaw when it is not in possession of any material non-public information about EQB and its securities. The ASPP has been entered into in accordance with the requirements of the TSX and applicable Canadian securities laws. Pursuant to the terms of the ASPP, Loblaw’s broker may acquire up to 1,220,000 EQB Common Shares, including any EQB Common Shares acquired by the broker on behalf of Loblaw prior to entering the ASPP (the “Maximum Amount”). The ASPP will terminate once the Maximum Amount has been purchased by the broker, or upon closing of the Transaction, if earlier, unless terminated earlier in accordance with its terms. Outside of the effective period of the ASPP, Loblaw may purchase EQB Common Shares at its discretion to the extent permitted by applicable law.

