Ascot Resources Announces Name Change to Cambria Gold Mines Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AOT.H; OTCID: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce, effective February 13, 2026, it will change its name to “Cambria Gold Mines Inc.” in accordance with the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Company’s common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at market open under the new symbol “CAMB”.

In connection with the name change, the new CUSIP number for the Company's common shares will be 132063108 and ISIN will be CA1320631080.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ascot Resources Ltd.

Robert McLeod

CEO and Director

For further information contact:

Email: info@cambriagold.com

Phone: 778-725-1060

and:

Sam Brezden

Email: sam.brezden@cambriagold.com

Phone: 236-838-1840

Or visit:

https://cambriagold.com/

Cautionary Statements :

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.