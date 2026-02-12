The Light System Sponsors the 39th Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party Highlighting Athlete Wellness and Quality of Life After Football

Miami, Florida, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miami, Florida - February 12, 2026 - -

The Light System (TLS), a light and frequency technology dedicated to advancing human energetic coherence and awareness, today announced its sponsorship of the 39th Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party, which took place Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Storek in San Francisco, bringing leaders from sports, healthcare, entertainment and philanthropy together around discussions of resilience, long-term health and quality of life beyond competitive play.

One of Super Bowl weekend's longest-running and most respected gatherings, the event served as a mission-oriented forum where expert panels, summits and interactive showcases explored brain health, wellness innovation and human performance. Highlights included the Brain Health Summit, the Health Innovation Panel and the Longevity Lounge, a curated experience focused on emerging approaches to enhancing physical and mental vitality across life stages.

Supporting the event underscored TLS's alignment with a shared emphasis on holistic well-being for athletes, including life after football. The Light System's proprietary light and frequency technology is designed to support energetic coherence and personal regulatory balance. The systems are non-invasive and do not make medical treatment claims; they are intended to be used as a complementary wellness technology that many users find supportive in everyday life.

"The Light System was honored to join a distinguished group of sponsors for the 39th Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party, an event that champions the long-term health, resilience and community impact of athletes and their supporters," said a TLS spokesperson. "By participating in this gathering of thought leaders, innovators and advocates, we helped advance conversations about quality of life after sports and the broad ecosystem of solutions that may support that goal."

The 2026 party brought together world-class athletes, health innovators, philanthropists and cultural influencers, including honorees recognized for their humanitarian leadership, in an environment that balanced celebration with thoughtful exploration of the future of athlete health and human potential.

In addition to its sponsorship presence, TLS representatives engaged with attendees throughout the event to exchange perspectives on athlete recovery, performance longevity and post-career transition planning. Conversations during Super Bowl week increasingly reflected a broader shift in professional sports toward preventative wellness strategies and long-term quality-of-life considerations.

Industry leaders, former players and healthcare innovators emphasized the importance of cross-disciplinary collaboration to address challenges such as cognitive resilience, stress regulation and sustainable peak performance. By participating in this dialogue-driven environment, TLS aligned its technology platform with ongoing efforts to expand access to non-invasive wellness tools designed to support individuals during and after their competitive careers.

The 39th Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party continues to serve as more than a celebratory gathering during Super Bowl weekend. Over nearly four decades, it has evolved into a convening platform where business leaders, athletes and innovators examine the intersection of performance, responsibility and long-term well-being. As conversations around player health expand beyond immediate recovery and into sustainable quality-of-life outcomes, events like this reflect a growing industry-wide commitment to forward-thinking dialogue and cross-sector collaboration. TLS's sponsorship positioned the company within that broader conversation focused on resilience and longevity.

The Light System (TLS) is a U.S.-based light and frequency technology company that develops calibrated systems designed to support energetic coherence, regulatory balance and personal well-being. TLS partners with wellness centers and organizations globally to expand access and education, offering tools and experiences that engage proprietary light frequencies and structured waveform patterns. TLS does not make medical treatment claims; its technology is intended to be a complementary wellness approach. Learn more at https://www.thelightsystems.com/.

