Calian Reports on the Election of Directors Voting Results 

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following matter was voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), held on February 12, 2026, in Ottawa, Ontario. This and other matters voted upon are described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Proxy Circular dated December 15, 2025.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



Name of Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against Josh Blair 7,435,588 98.851 86,443 1.149 Eric Demirian 7,440,012 98.910 82,019 1.090 Lisa Greatrix 7,514,646 99.902 7,385 0.098 Patrick Houston 7,508,874 99.825 13,157 0.175 David “Jake” Jacobson 7,512,505 99.873 9,526 0.127 Lori O’Neill 7,424,714 98.706 97,317 1.294 Young Park 7,428,859 98.761 93,172 1.239 Royden Ronald Richardson 7,394,522 98.305 127,509 1.695 Valerie Sorbie 7,431,523 98.797 90,508 1.203



The Board of Directors has appointed Valerie Sorbie as Chair of the Board, effective immediately.

About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation, and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

