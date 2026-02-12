The Wall Street Minute and The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up New York Edition Announce Upcoming Filming with Ashley Holt, Enzo Villani - AlphaTON, and Benjamin Lee

New York, NY, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This episode of The Wall Street Minute and The Rhonda Swan Show shines a light on pioneering business leaders reshaping commerce, creativity, and worldwide impact. Using genuine narratives and honest dialogue, the program showcases trailblazing executives shattering limitations, championing mission-driven enterprises, and reimagining modern leadership. Produced by globally acclaimed media strategist and Unstoppable Branding Agency CEO Rhonda Swan, in collaboration with The Wall Street Minute and The Rhonda Swan Show, this feature delivers exceptional exposure through premier media channels.

“Wake Up New York represents a transformative chapter in leadership storytelling,” states Rhonda Swan. “We’re building a stage where forward-thinkers can articulate their ideas, engage with global audiences, and influence tomorrow’s business.”



This collaboration underscores New York’s position as a thriving ecosystem where entrepreneurs connect with resources, mentorship, and opportunities needed to scale their ventures. The city continues to catalyze, bringing bold ideas to market and fostering economic development through innovation across industries. These executives are creating lasting impact by demonstrating how visionary leadership combined with strategic media presence can accelerate business growth and influence the next generation of founders.



Together, these conversations deliver clear value to audiences seeking practical insight, not surface-level inspiration. Viewers gain access to real-world strategies, leadership perspectives, and growth lessons drawn directly from executives actively building and scaling businesses. Wake Up New York offers a front-row seat to how decisions are made, challenges are navigated, and opportunities are identified in today’s evolving marketplace, giving entrepreneurs, founders, and professionals actionable takeaways they can apply to their own ventures.

Ashley Holt will be featured live on The Rhonda Swan Show: Wake Up New York Edition and The Wall Street Minute .

Ashley Holt is the Founder and CEO of Ashley Holt Media Group, publishing three national magazines and creating the She Means Business ecosystem. A recognized Self-Worth Strategist, she uses media to drive empowerment and systemic change. Selected for the WILDX American Idol for Speakers Competition (filmed at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills), Ashley delivered "We Don't Have a Confidence Problem—We Have a Self-Worth Crisis," exposing the $500 billion confidence industry. Featured on Fox, ABC, Woman's Week, and International Business Journal, this Fortune 500 single mom turned CEO is leading a movement to elevate self-worth from personal struggle to public priority.



will be featured live on and . Ashley Holt is the Founder and CEO of Ashley Holt Media Group, publishing three national magazines and creating the She Means Business ecosystem. A recognized Self-Worth Strategist, she uses media to drive empowerment and systemic change. Selected for the WILDX American Idol for Speakers Competition (filmed at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills), Ashley delivered "We Don't Have a Confidence Problem—We Have a Self-Worth Crisis," exposing the $500 billion confidence industry. Featured on Fox, ABC, Woman's Week, and International Business Journal, this Fortune 500 single mom turned CEO is leading a movement to elevate self-worth from personal struggle to public priority. Enzo Villani - AlphaTON will be spotlighted on The Wall Street Minute .

Enzo Villani, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, AlphaTON Capitall (NASDAQ: ATON) A pioneer in digital asset markets and former co-founder of Nasdaq Global Corporate Solutions, Mr. Villani oversees the Company’s M&A and digital asset treasury strategy.



will be spotlighted on . Enzo Villani, Executive Chairman and Chief Investment Officer, AlphaTON Capitall (NASDAQ: ATON) A pioneer in digital asset markets and former co-founder of Nasdaq Global Corporate Solutions, Mr. Villani oversees the Company’s M&A and digital asset treasury strategy. Benjamin Lee will appear on The Wall Street Minute.

Benjamin Lee is a serial entrepreneur, health-tech innovator, and Founder of 4BPM, a company redefining wellness through advanced diagnostics and personalized care. With a background spanning real estate, finance, pharmaceutical delivery, and cannabis, he has built and scaled ventures across multiple industries. After becoming a top-performing trader and later driving the growth of Streamline Medical Group to its acquisition by Grant Cardone’s 10X Health System, Benjamin launched 4BPM to bridge the gap between medicine and patients. Today, through partnerships like the NFL Alumni Performance Lab, 4BPMcombines cutting-edge science, holistic solutions, and patient education to empower individuals to optimize energy, cognition, longevity, and overall health. Benjamin holds a BS in Finance and an MBA in Entrepreneurship from the University of Florida and volunteers with the Tony Robbins organization as an Ultimate Fire Teamer.

These entrepreneurs are recognized not simply for the companies they’ve built, but for the influence they’re having on people, industries, and communities. Their leadership is rooted in intention, with decisions shaped by values, responsibility, and long-term impact rather than short-term gain. Each represents a new standard of success, one that blends growth with purpose and vision with service.

As Rhonda Swan emphasizes, “This initiative goes far beyond conventional media exposure. We’re creating an environment where innovative leaders can share ideas that challenge outdated models of leadership, redefine how wealth and impact intersect, and introduce new ways of thinking about success. Especially in this moment, when audiences are seeking truth, transparency, and meaningful direction, these conversations matter. They give leaders the space to be real, bold, and forward-focused while shaping a more conscious and connected future.”





About Unstoppable Branding Agency

Unstoppable Branding Agency (UBA) is a global leader in media and branding, with offices in Beverly Hills, New York City, Panama City Beach, and Bali. Founded and led by visionary CEO Rhonda Swan, UBA empowers thought leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives to amplify their influence worldwide. The agency secures high-profile visibility across top-tier media outlets and influential financial networks, positioning clients as trusted authorities in their industries. Through strategic storytelling, targeted media placements, and innovative digital campaigns, UBA helps brands expand their reach, strengthen their credibility, and leave a lasting impact on their audiences.



Media Contact:

Unstoppable Branding Agency

310‑729‑5578

support@unstoppablebrandingagency.com

https://www.instagram.com/thewallstreetminute/