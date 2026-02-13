A new pathway to university success: Australia’s first embedded Cambridge International AS & A Levels launched for international students

Sydney, Australia, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTS College has launched its most prestigious program to date, Australia’s first university-embedded Cambridge International AS & A Levels program, giving international students from across Asia early exposure to university learning, academic expectations, and campus life, redefining how internationally recognised secondary qualifications can be delivered within a higher education environment.

The program has already attracted students from countries including China, Nepal, Vietnam, and Korea, demonstrating strong regional demand for pathways that combine academic excellence with early university experience.

The launch was marked today by a celebratory event in Sydney attended by students and their family, education leaders and university partners, reflecting growing interest in innovative education models that bridge secondary and tertiary study.

“Cambridge International AS & A Levels are among the most respected secondary qualifications globally,” said Morwenna Shahani, chief executive officer of UTS College. “By embedding this program within a leading Australian university campus, we are offering students a rigorous academic foundation alongside the confidence and capability that come from early immersion in university life.”

In addition to the Cambridge curriculum, the program integrates university-level subjects aligned to UTS disciplines, advanced English language development, and leadership and personal development opportunities, including the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

According to Sally Payne, UTS College dean, the program responds to changing expectations among international families. “Students and parents are seeking pathways that combine academic excellence with genuine preparation for university. This model allows students to adapt early to the demands of higher education and prepare for a competitive global environment.”

Graduates of the program will be well-positioned for progression into undergraduate degrees at UTS, a global top 100 university*, supported by UTS College’s long-standing expertise in pathway education.

“Cambridge International AS & A Levels are designed to build deep subject knowledge, critical thinking and academic independence,” said Chris Wiggin Senior Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand, Cambridge International Education. “This program reinforces Cambridge International’s reputation for academic excellence, equipping students with globally respected qualifications that unlock opportunities at leading universities, giving students a clear advantage.”

For more information, visit: www.utscollege.edu.au/cambridge

* 2025 QS world rankings

