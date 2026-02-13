Sol Sister Sport Announces North America and Europe Expansion as Demand Grows for Skirted Leggings Among Women 40+

Mill Valley, CA , Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sol Sister Sport today announced its continued expansion across North America and parts of Europe following increased demand for its signature skirted leggings among women over 40. The women-owned activewear company reports growing sales momentum and repeat customer growth as it scales distribution beyond the United States.

Founded in 2022 by entrepreneur and athlete Tina Jennings, Sol Sister Sport combines performance leggings with an integrated skirt, offering range of motion alongside added coverage. The company states that recent growth in Canada and select European markets marks a significant milestone in its expansion strategy.

Jennings launched the brand after identifying what she viewed as a gap in the marketplace. After decades working in finance, earning degrees from UC Berkeley and Cornell, and raising five children, she sought athletic wear that offered sun protection, ease of movement, and a refined silhouette suitable for both sport and everyday wear.

“Many women want performance apparel that feels polished without feeling exposed,” said Jennings. “As we expand into new markets, we are seeing strong demand from women who want versatility without compromising comfort.”

The product continues to gain traction among women participating in tennis, pickleball, golf, hiking, and travel. Designed with clean lines and neutral colorways, the garments include functional details such as pockets, smoothing waistbands, and multiple length options. The company states that repeat purchases have contributed to seasonal revenue growth and broader brand visibility.

Industry analysts have noted continued expansion in the women’s activewear sector, particularly among consumers aged 45 and older who are maintaining active lifestyles later in life. Sol Sister Sport’s recent geographic expansion reflects that broader demographic shift.

With its growing presence across North America and Europe, Sol Sister Sport plans to continue increasing brand awareness while serving an expanding community of active women.





About Sol Sister Sport

Founded in 2022, Sol Sister Sport is a women-owned activewear brand based in Mill Valley, California. The company specializes in skirted leggings designed for movement, versatility, and coverage, serving customers across North America and Europe.





