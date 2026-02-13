Print On Demand Market to Surpass USD 54.73 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Personalized Products | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global print on demand market was valued at USD 9.34 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 54.73 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.85% from 2025-2032.

The market is growing rapidly due to increasing demand for personalized and customized products across categories like apparel, home décor, and accessories.





The U.S. Print on Demand Market was valued at USD 2.50 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 14.37 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.43% from 2025-2032.

Growth in the U.S. Print on Demand market is driven by high consumer demand for customized products, strong e-commerce infrastructure, widespread use of digital printing technologies, and a surge in independent creators leveraging platforms like Shopify and Etsy for merchandise sales.

Rising E-commerce Penetration and Demand for Customized Products to Boost Market Growth Globally

Rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms globally is significantly boosting the Print on Demand market. Consumers increasingly prefer personalized products like apparel, accessories, and books tailored to their preferences. Print On Demand enables small businesses and individual creators to design and sell without holding inventory, aligning well with this customization trend. With low entry barriers, creative entrepreneurs leverage digital storefronts and POD partners to monetize designs. The convenience and scalability of the model attract both buyers and sellers, driving demand. As online shopping surges and personalization becomes a norm, Print on Demand continues to scale in reach and volume.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Platform

Software segment dominated the Print on Demand Market with the highest revenue share of about 71% in 2024 due to its central role in enabling customization, automation, and seamless integration across platforms. Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 26.24% from 2025–2032, driven by increasing demand for value-added offerings, such as design assistance, branding support, and end-to-end fulfillment.

By End User

Fashion & Apparel segment dominated the Print on Demand Market with the highest revenue share of about 42% in 2024, largely due to high consumer demand for personalized clothing, quick trend adaptation, and visual creativity. Art & Creative segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 28.98% from 2025–2032, fueled by a surge in independent artists using POD platforms to monetize illustrations, digital prints, and graphic content.

By Product

Apparel segment dominated the Print on Demand Market with the highest revenue share of about 44% in 2024 because of its massive consumer base, wide product variety, and continuous demand for personalized fashion. Home Décor segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 28.05% from 2025–2032, driven by increasing consumer interest in personalized interiors and unique decorative pieces.

By Technology

Digital Printing segment dominated the Print on Demand Market with the highest revenue share of about 59% in 2024 and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 43.61% from 2025–2032 due to its ability to deliver high-quality, on-demand prints with minimal setup costs and rapid turnaround.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Print On Demand Market with the highest revenue share of about 38% in 2024 due to strong e-commerce infrastructure, high consumer spending on personalized goods, and the presence of major POD platforms.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 26.80% from 2025–2032, driven by expanding internet access, rapid e-commerce growth, and a rising middle-class population.

Key Players:

Spreadshirt (SPOD - Spreadshirt Print-On-Demand)

TeeSpring (Spring)

Society6

Printify, Inc.

Printful Inc.

Canva

VistaPrint (Cimpress)

CustomCat

Gelato

Gooten

Printed Mint

Teelaunch

Zazzle, Inc.

Redbubble Group

T-Pop

Apliiq

Amplifier

Printsome

Prodigi Group



Recent Developments:

2025: Printful unveiled 86 new Kornit Digital Atlas MAX direct‑to‑garment printers across its fulfillment network, boosting print quality and color consistency, as confirmed at Impressions Expo.

2024: Printful and Printify announced a merger as equal partners to enhance product selection, global reach, and fulfillment capabilities; both brands continue operating independently.

