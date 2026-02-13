Norsk Hydro: Key information related to proposed cash dividend

The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA have decided to propose to the General Meeting a dividend of NOK 3.0 per share on the basis of the company's financial statements for the financial year 2025.
Dividend amount: NOK 3.0 per share
Declared currency: NOK
Last day including right: May 7, 2026
Ex-date: May 8, 2026
Record date: May 11, 2026
Payment date: May 19, 2026
Date of approval: May 7, 2026
Investor contact:
Baard Erik Haugen
+47 92497191
Erik.Haugen@hydro.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section
5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.