Norsk Hydro: Key information related to proposed cash dividend

 | Source: Norsk Hydro Norsk Hydro

The Board of Directors of Norsk Hydro ASA have decided to propose to the General Meeting a dividend of NOK 3.0 per share on the basis of the company's financial statements for the financial year 2025. 


Dividend amount: NOK 3.0 per share 

Declared currency: NOK 

Last day including right: May 7, 2026 

Ex-date: May 8, 2026 

Record date: May 11, 2026 

Payment date: May 19, 2026 

Date of approval: May 7, 2026 



Investor contact: 

Baard Erik Haugen 

+47 92497191 

Erik.Haugen@hydro.com 


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 

5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. 



GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading