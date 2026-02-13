MEXC Opens GOLD(XAUT) Launchpad with Up to 40% Discount for New Users





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has launched the GOLD(XAUT) Launchpad, enabling users to subscribe with USDT across two pools, offering discounts of up to 40% for new users.

Event Details

Event Period: Feb 13, 2026, 8:00 – Mar 6, 2026, 12:00 (UTC)

Pool 1: Subscribe with USDT to Share 16 GOLD(XAUT) (New User Exclusive)

New users can subscribe through a dedicated USDT pool at 3,000 USDT per GOLD(XAUT), representing a 40% discount from the 5,000 USDT subscription price.

Total Supply: 16 GOLD(XAUT)

Minimum Subscription: 100 USDT

Maximum Subscription: 5,000 USDT

To participate, new users must complete Advanced KYC Verification , maintain a net deposit of at least $100, trade at least 100 USDT in Spot, and complete 10,000 USDT in Futures trading volume. Participants can increase their maximum subscription limit by up to 100% by completing additional Futures trading volume tasks during the event period.

Pool 2: Subscribe with USDT to Share 10 GOLD(XAUT) (Open to All Users)

All users can subscribe through a USDT pool at 4,000 USDT per GOLD(XAUT), representing a 20% discount from the 5,000 USDT subscription price.

Total Supply: 10 GOLD(XAUT)

Minimum Subscription: 100 USDT

Maximum Subscription: 5,000 USDT

To participate, users must complete Advanced KYC Verification, maintain a net deposit of at least $100, trade at least 100 USDT in Spot, and complete 20,000 USDT in Futures trading volume.

MEXC Launchpad is an innovative token issuance platform that provides users with early access to high-quality projects and established tokens at favorable prices. Recent data highlights the platform's performance, with January 2026 project SKR doubling instantly upon listing and achieving a maximum return of 596%, raising over $1.1 million in subscriptions. To date, MEXC Launchpad has raised over $79.4 million, attracting more than 295,000 participants.

For more details and to participate in the XAUT Launchpad, please visit the event page .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

