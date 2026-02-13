Aperam Innovation Lab introduces Grade 316A: the alternative to 316L combining performance and cost efficiency

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aperam, a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, as well as recycling and renewables, introduces Grade 316A (1.4682), a newly certified and patented austenitic stainless steel developed as a cost‑efficient alternative to Grade 316L (1.4404).

Engineered by the Aperam Innovation Lab, Grade 316A delivers corrosion resistance and mechanical properties equivalent to those of 316L, while offering significant cost advantages thanks to an optimised alloy balance with more than 75% less molybdenum.

“Grade 316A marks a turning point,” states Frederico Ayres Lima, CEO Stainless Europe and Services & Solutions Europe. “It resets the cost baseline for corrosion‑resistant stainless applications, providing a reliable and readily available solution.”

A certified alternative to 316L

Designed to match the performance of 316L, Grade 316A uses silicon to compensate for the reduction in molybdenum, achieving comparable corrosion resistance. The result is a fully certified material with equivalent usability, now available at a lower cost.

Ready for immediate industrial integration

Grade 316A is a plug‑and‑play solution. It can replace 316L without any modification to production parameters, including in deep drawing or other demanding forming operations.

No tooling changes are required, helping customers avoid downtime and hidden costs.

The grade is available in a wide dimensional range — from 0.06 mm to 15 mm in thickness and up to 2,000 mm in width — and in all surface finishes compliant with EN 10088‑2.

With a high share of recycled input, Grade 316A supports EU Taxonomy requirements and contributes to manufacturers’ Scope 3 management, without requiring product redesign.

Versatile applications, validated performance

Extensively tested for corrosion and mechanical performance, Grade 316A is suitable for:

HVAC: pumps, heat exchangers, ventilation units

Food and cosmetics processing

Architectural elements, flues

Transport: tanks, trailers, mobility systems

Water treatment and storage

CCUS and electrolyser systems

“316A offers corrosion resistance aligned with the requirements of many industrial environments, combined with a competitive alloying strategy,” says Bertrand Petit, 316A Project Leader. “It provides manufacturers with additional flexibility in material selection.”

Grade 316A is part of the applied innovation work carried out within the Aperam Innovation Lab, which brings together more than 150 specialists dedicated to large-scale industrial validation of materials.

