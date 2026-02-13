Kaldalón hf.: Presentation of the Management Accounts

Reykjavik, Iceland

Attached is the presentation of the 2025 Management Accounts (in Icelandic).

Attachments

Kaldalon hf. - Fjarfestakynning - stjornendarsuppgjor 2025
