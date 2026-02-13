Kaldalón hf.: Kynning á stjórnendauppgjöri

 | Source: Kaldalón hf. Kaldalón hf.

Reykjavik, Iceland

Meðfylgjandi er kynning á stjórnendauppgjöri 2025. 

Viðhengi


Attachments

Kaldalon hf. - Fjarfestakynning - stjornendarsuppgjor 2025
