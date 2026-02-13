InterDigital awarded fifth injunction against Disney

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a wireless, video and AI technology research and development company, today announced it has been awarded another injunction against Disney by a court in Germany.

The Munich Regional Court ruled that InterDigital is entitled to an injunction over Disney’s infringement of an InterDigital patent related to HEVC compression technology. Disney can appeal the decision.

The judgment from the Munich court is the fifth injunction InterDigital has received over Disney’s infringement of InterDigital’s intellectual property. Other injunctions have been issued by courts in Germany and Brazil over patents related to HDR technology, the dynamic overlaying of a first video stream with a second video stream, and additional HEVC and AVC compression technology.

“As an early pioneer in video compression technology, InterDigital’s innovation has helped Disney to build a highly profitable streaming business,” said Josh Schmidt, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. “With this latest injunction, it is clearly time for Disney to sign an agreement that appropriately values our innovation.”

