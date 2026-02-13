Mold Inhibitors Market Size to be Valued at USD 2.20 Billion by 2033 Owing to the Surging Demand for Natural and Clean-Label Preservatives Among Applications Globally

Austin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Mold Inhibitors Market size is valued at USD 1.42 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 2.20 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.66% during 2026-2033. The growing need for natural and clean-label preservatives in food, feed, and industrial applications is highlighted by the Mold Inhibitors Market growth globally. The market is being driven by growing concerns about food security and extended shelf life.

The growing demand for natural and clean-label preservation solutions in the food, animal feed, and other industrial sectors is highlighted by the Mold Inhibitors Market analysis. In order to satisfy consumer demand for safer and healthier products, manufacturers are increasingly using organic acids, plant-based extracts, and bio-based formulations. Globally, the trend toward minimally processed foods and clear ingredient labels is having a big impact on standards for regulatory compliance and product innovation.





The market is expanding more quickly due to growing concerns about food security, safety, and shelf life. Mold inhibitors are essential for preventing spoiling, cutting down on waste, and preserving product quality during storage and transit, all of which contribute to the stability of the global supply chain.

Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025E: USD 1.42 Billion

Market Size by 2033: USD 2.20 Billion

CAGR: 5.66% from 2026 to 2033

Base Year: 2025

Forecast Period: 2026–2033

Historical Data: 2022–2024

The U.S. Mold Inhibitors Market size is valued at USD 0.24 Billion in 2025E and is projected to reach USD 0.37 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.37% during 2026-2033. Growing consumer awareness and the need for natural and clean label preservatives are driving the expansion of the mold inhibitors market. The market will expand as a result of its use in the food, beverage, and animal feed industries.

Market Trends for Mold Inhibitors:

Growing demand for clean label and chemical-free food preservatives has led to a rise in the use of natural and bio-based mold inhibitors.

Mold inhibitors are being used more often in animal feed to increase shelf life, preserve nutritional value, and reduce spoilage-related losses.

More multipurpose preservatives with antioxidant and antibacterial qualities are being developed to increase food safety and shelf life.

increased application of mold inhibitors in coatings and packaging materials to prolong product life and prevent contamination.

Technology development: Plant extract formulation and fermentation could lead to the development of an inexpensive natural preservative.

Rising Demand for Natural and Clean-Label Preservation Solutions Across Food and Feed Industries to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The market for mold inhibitors is being driven by consumers' increasing preference for natural and chemical-free food preservatives. Food and beverage producers are increasingly using bio-based mold preservatives in an effort to comply with clean-label requirements and laws. The need to prolong the shelf life and prevent rancidity in dairy, bread, and livestock goods is growing, which promotes sustainable adoption in global sectors.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Mold Inhibitors Market Report:

DuPont

BASF SE

ADM

Associated British Foods plc

HANDARY S.A.

Hawkins Watts Limited

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Niacet

Pacific Coast Chemical Co.

ANGUS Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

DSM

Watson Inc.

Bentoli

Corbion

Ravago Chemicals

Cargill Inc.

Kerry Group

Tate & Lyle PLC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Mold Inhibitors Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Treatment Type

Plants led the Mold Inhibitors Market with a 46.20% share in 2025 on account of their high popularity across food & feed applications. Micro-organisms emerged as the fastest-growing segment, registering a CAGR of 8.90% as micro-organism-based inhibitors are increasingly popular for their ‘bio-efficacy’ and greater environmental acceptability.

By Application

Food & beverage segment dominated the market with a 41.50% share in 2025 owing to high demand for increased shelf life and microbial safety in bakery items, dairy products, and packaged foods. Pharmaceuticals segment is projected to grow the fastest, recording a CAGR of 9.30% due to rise in use of mold inhibitors in drugs formulations and packaging these days for better stability and longer shelf life as per safety norms.

By Type

Propionates accounted for the largest market share of 37.80% in 2025 due to their well-documented mold ad bacterial stopping power in bakery, dairy and feed industries providing a strong growth platform. Natamycin is expected to witness the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 9.80% owing to the natural origin of natamycin, and better antifungal activity as well as its recognition as a GRAS certified bio-preservative.

By Nature

Synthetic mold inhibitors held a major share of 58.40% in 2025. Owing to their effective, stable and low cost, they are being widely accepted and used across various industries among all other industries, food processing and feed manufacturing sector dominates the global synthetic mold inhibitors market. Natural mold inhibitors are forecasted to expand at the fastest rate, growing at a CAGR of 10.10%. Stringent regulations pertaining to synthetic preservatives, and increased R&D investment for bio-based alternatives are driving the growth of the natural segment.

Mold Inhibitors Market Regional Insights:

In 2025, Asia-Pacific dominated the Mold Inhibitors Market and accounted for 45.72% of revenue share and growing fastest with 5.99% CAGR, this leadership is due to the surge in food processing, animal feed, and pharma industry.

Owing to North America's maturity and strict regulations, the mold inhibitors market is expected to have a respectable market share in 2025. The United States and Canada utilize the most synthetic and natural inhibitors to extend the shelf life of products. There are new prospects in bio-based nutrition due to the increased demand for natural and free-from food products.

Mold Inhibitors Market Recent Developments:

In June 2024 , DuPont signed an agreement to acquire Donatelle Plastics Incorporated, a medical-device components manufacturer, strengthening its healthcare and advanced materials capabilities.

, DuPont signed an agreement to acquire Donatelle Plastics Incorporated, a medical-device components manufacturer, strengthening its healthcare and advanced materials capabilities. In October 2025, BASF SE announced a strategic collaboration with International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) to co-develop advanced enzyme and polymer technologies for home care and industrial cleaning applications, aiming to strengthen its sustainable chemical solutions portfolio globally.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRODUCTION & TRADE DYNAMICS – helps you understand global annual production volumes (in metric tons), regional consumption split across food, feed, and industrial sectors, along with import-export flows and trade balance trends of key producing countries, enabling accurate supply-demand assessment.

– helps you understand global annual production volumes (in metric tons), regional consumption split across food, feed, and industrial sectors, along with import-export flows and trade balance trends of key producing countries, enabling accurate supply-demand assessment. MANUFACTURING CAPACITY & UTILIZATION INSIGHTS – helps you evaluate global production capacity (MT/year), regional utilization rates, average lead times in supply chains, and the proportion of local vs. imported raw materials, offering clarity on operational efficiency and cost exposure.

– helps you evaluate global production capacity (MT/year), regional utilization rates, average lead times in supply chains, and the proportion of local vs. imported raw materials, offering clarity on operational efficiency and cost exposure. INNOVATION & R&D INTELLIGENCE – helps you track annual R&D investments by leading companies, number of patents filed in mold inhibition technologies, success rate of natural formulations meeting global food safety standards, and rising collaborations between food tech and chemical players.

– helps you track annual R&D investments by leading companies, number of patents filed in mold inhibition technologies, success rate of natural formulations meeting global food safety standards, and rising collaborations between food tech and chemical players. CONSUMER PREFERENCE & CLEAN-LABEL TRENDS – helps you analyze the percentage of consumers preferring clean-label and preservative-free products, awareness levels regarding natural mold inhibitors, willingness to pay a premium for bio-based solutions, and adoption rate of eco-friendly or GRAS-approved products.

Mold Inhibitors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 1.42 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 2.20 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.66% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Source (Animals, Plants, and Micro-organisms)

• By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Paints, and Others)

• By Type (Benzoates, Propionates, Sorbates, Parabens, Natamycin, and Others)

• By Nature (Natural and Synthetic) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

