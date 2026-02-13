2 Day Virtual Life Science Technical Accounting Update Training Conference 2026: Master New ASUs, Reporting Complexities & AI-Driven Finance Innovation (May 20th - May 21st, 2026)

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science Technical Accounting Update 2026 (May 20th - May 21st, 2026)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The life science industry continues to face rapid change - new ASUs, evolving revenue models, digital transformation, and increasingly complex reporting expectations. The Life Science Technical Accounting Update 2026 is a two-day virtual conference designed to help finance and accounting teams stay ahead of these developments with guidance tailored specifically to biotech, pharma, and med-tech companies.
This program goes beyond the standards to focus on real-world application. Sessions will cover select ASUs, practical uses of AI and digital transformation in accounting operations, and the most challenging revenue recognition issues facing life science organizations
Learning Objectives:
- Understand the latest accounting updates and ASUs most relevant to life science companies
- Identify key timelines, implementation considerations, and factors influencing industry-specific reporting
- Gain practical insight into applying AI and digital solutions within life science accounting and finance functions
Who Should Attend:
- CFOs (and their staff)
- Controllers
- VPs of Finance
- Financial Managers
- Internal Auditors
- Tax Accountants
- Treasury Staff
- Accountants in Industry
- Internal Control/SOX personnel
- Consultants
- Public Accountants
- Educators
Agenda:
Agenda: DAY 1
8:45-10:20 SEC & FASB Developments Affecting Life Science Companies
10:20-10:30 Break
10:30-11:45 Accounting for Convertible Debt
- New Guidance
- Questions to Consider
- Accounting Models
11:45-1:00 Lunch Break
1:00-2:10 GenAI Automation Update
2:10-2:20 Break
2:20-3:45 Financing Trends and Market Overview
- Royalty Monetization
- Convertible Debt
- Accounting Considerations
- When should companies consider convertible debt?
- Convertible structure in the life science financing cycle
- Changes of control, tax implications, size, maturity and other questions
3:45-3:55 Break
3:55-4:50 IT General Controls
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45-9:55 Revenue Recognition: Evolving Issues - Life Sciences
- Scope of Contract
- Performance Obligations
- Nature of promise: sales of points
- Collaboration agreements
- Sales using third party platforms
- Gross vs Net
- Counterparty Perspective
9:55-10:10 Break
10:10-11:30 Accounting for Financing Arrangements in Life Sciences
11:30-12:00 Break
12:00-1:30 Gross to Net
- Introduction and Overview
- Industry View
- Estimation Methodology
- Approaching Launch
- Key Challenges
- SEC Comments
- Close and Financial Reporting
- GTN Hot Topics Discussion
- Inventory Accounting Refresh
1:30-1:40 Lunch Break
1:40-2:40 Tax Update
- Latest legislative developments
- Key Tax Proposals
- Possible timing and other legislative priorities
2:40-2:55 Break
2:55-4:05 Accounting for R&D and Clinical Trials
- R&D Funding Arrangements
- R&D Cost Classifications
- Other Intangible Assets
- SEC Comment Letter Trends
4:05-4:15 Break
4:15-5:00 Value Based Care
- Guarantees and indemnifications
- Accounting challenges
- Revenue Recognition components
CPE: Earn up to 16 credits
Speakers
- Nathan Mitchell, Deloitte, Partner
- Adam Barrow, Riveron, Senior Director
- Nick Sanfilippo, Riveron, Director, Accounting Advisory & IPO
- Ruchi Tiwari, Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Ester Kutalchuk, Deloitte, Senior Consultant
- Matt Norman, Deloitte, Manager
- Russ Higgins, Connor Group, Partner
- Travis Combs, Riveron, Managing Director
- Marcus Lindner, Ernst & Young, Partner
- Boyang Zhao, Riveron, Director, Accounting Advisory
- Nathaniel Spedalieri, Ernst & Young, Senior Manager
- Annie Wong, Ernst & Young, Assurance Senior Manager
- Rucha Waghulde, Deloitte, Senior Consultant
- Kyle Straub, PwC, Director
- Moira Klinger, PwC, Director
- Emma Nealis, PwC, Manager
- Aleks Zabreyko, Connor Group, Managing Partner
- Jeffrey Kummer, Deloitte, Director of Tax Policy
- Joshua Areola, Ernst & Young, Assurance Senior Manager
- Tim Geringer, Ernst & Young, Senior Manager
- James Bowie, Ernst & Young, Managing Director, Technical Accounting Advisory Group
- Spencer Moses, Ernst & Young, FAAS Manager
- Tanner Schnitz, Ernst & Young, Technical Accounting Manager
- James Bowie, Ernst & Young, Managing Director, Technical Accounting Advisory Group
- Randa Ghantous, Connor Group, Partner
- Matt Lepley, Connor Group, Partner
