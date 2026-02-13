2 Day Virtual Life Science Technical Accounting Update Training Conference 2026: Master New ASUs, Reporting Complexities & AI-Driven Finance Innovation (May 20th - May 21st, 2026)

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Life Science Technical Accounting Update 2026 (May 20th - May 21st, 2026)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The life science industry continues to face rapid change - new ASUs, evolving revenue models, digital transformation, and increasingly complex reporting expectations. The Life Science Technical Accounting Update 2026 is a two-day virtual conference designed to help finance and accounting teams stay ahead of these developments with guidance tailored specifically to biotech, pharma, and med-tech companies.

This program goes beyond the standards to focus on real-world application. Sessions will cover select ASUs, practical uses of AI and digital transformation in accounting operations, and the most challenging revenue recognition issues facing life science organizations

Learning Objectives:

Understand the latest accounting updates and ASUs most relevant to life science companies

Identify key timelines, implementation considerations, and factors influencing industry-specific reporting

Gain practical insight into applying AI and digital solutions within life science accounting and finance functions

Who Should Attend:

CFOs (and their staff)

Controllers

VPs of Finance

Financial Managers

Internal Auditors

Tax Accountants

Treasury Staff

Accountants in Industry

Internal Control/SOX personnel

Consultants

Public Accountants

Educators

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45-10:20 SEC & FASB Developments Affecting Life Science Companies

10:20-10:30 Break

10:30-11:45 Accounting for Convertible Debt

New Guidance

Questions to Consider

Accounting Models

11:45-1:00 Lunch Break

1:00-2:10 GenAI Automation Update

2:10-2:20 Break

2:20-3:45 Financing Trends and Market Overview

Royalty Monetization

Convertible Debt

Accounting Considerations

When should companies consider convertible debt?

Convertible structure in the life science financing cycle

Changes of control, tax implications, size, maturity and other questions

3:45-3:55 Break

3:55-4:50 IT General Controls

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45-9:55 Revenue Recognition: Evolving Issues - Life Sciences

Scope of Contract

Performance Obligations

Nature of promise: sales of points

Collaboration agreements

Sales using third party platforms

Gross vs Net

Counterparty Perspective

9:55-10:10 Break

10:10-11:30 Accounting for Financing Arrangements in Life Sciences

11:30-12:00 Break

12:00-1:30 Gross to Net

Introduction and Overview

Industry View

Estimation Methodology

Approaching Launch

Key Challenges

SEC Comments

Close and Financial Reporting

GTN Hot Topics Discussion

Inventory Accounting Refresh

1:30-1:40 Lunch Break

1:40-2:40 Tax Update

Latest legislative developments

Key Tax Proposals

Possible timing and other legislative priorities

2:40-2:55 Break

2:55-4:05 Accounting for R&D and Clinical Trials

R&D Funding Arrangements

R&D Cost Classifications

Other Intangible Assets

SEC Comment Letter Trends

4:05-4:15 Break

4:15-5:00 Value Based Care

Guarantees and indemnifications

Accounting challenges

Revenue Recognition components

CPE: Earn up to 16 credits



Speakers

Nathan Mitchell , Deloitte, Partner

, Deloitte, Partner Adam Barrow , Riveron, Senior Director

, Riveron, Senior Director Nick Sanfilippo , Riveron, Director, Accounting Advisory & IPO

, Riveron, Director, Accounting Advisory & IPO Ruchi Tiwari , Deloitte, Senior Manager

, Deloitte, Senior Manager Ester Kutalchuk , Deloitte, Senior Consultant

, Deloitte, Senior Consultant Matt Norman , Deloitte, Manager

, Deloitte, Manager Russ Higgins , Connor Group, Partner

, Connor Group, Partner Travis Combs , Riveron, Managing Director

, Riveron, Managing Director Marcus Lindner , Ernst & Young, Partner

, Ernst & Young, Partner Boyang Zhao , Riveron, Director, Accounting Advisory

, Riveron, Director, Accounting Advisory Nathaniel Spedalieri , Ernst & Young, Senior Manager

, Ernst & Young, Senior Manager Annie Wong , Ernst & Young, Assurance Senior Manager

, Ernst & Young, Assurance Senior Manager Rucha Waghulde , Deloitte, Senior Consultant

, Deloitte, Senior Consultant Kyle Straub , PwC, Director

, PwC, Director Moira Klinger , PwC, Director

, PwC, Director Emma Nealis , PwC, Manager

, PwC, Manager Aleks Zabreyko , Connor Group, Managing Partner

, Connor Group, Managing Partner Jeffrey Kummer , Deloitte, Director of Tax Policy

, Deloitte, Director of Tax Policy Joshua Areola , Ernst & Young, Assurance Senior Manager

, Ernst & Young, Assurance Senior Manager Tim Geringer , Ernst & Young, Senior Manager

, Ernst & Young, Senior Manager James Bowie , Ernst & Young, Managing Director, Technical Accounting Advisory Group

, Ernst & Young, Managing Director, Technical Accounting Advisory Group Spencer Moses , Ernst & Young, FAAS Manager

, Ernst & Young, FAAS Manager Tanner Schnitz , Ernst & Young, Technical Accounting Manager

, Ernst & Young, Technical Accounting Manager James Bowie , Ernst & Young, Managing Director, Technical Accounting Advisory Group

, Ernst & Young, Managing Director, Technical Accounting Advisory Group Randa Ghantous , Connor Group, Partner

, Connor Group, Partner Matt Lepley, Connor Group, Partner

