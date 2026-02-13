Accounting Frauds and Failures Seminar 2026: In-Depth Analysis of Landmark Financial Failures, Regulatory Reforms & Corporate Governance Lessons (May 14, 2026)

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Accounting Frauds and Failures 2026 (May 14, 2026)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will explore the most significant accounting scandals and corporate failures, examining the methods, motivations, and consequences of financial fraud. Participants will analyze landmark cases that reshaped accounting regulation and corporate governance standards.

Designed for Corporate accountants, CPAs, internal auditors, financial executives, compliance professionals, and corporate board members, this seminar provides a comprehensive understanding of how accounting frauds occur, why internal controls fail, and what organizations can do to prevent financial misconduct.

Learning Objectives:

Emerging frauds in the digital age and cryptocurrency sector

Revenue recognition manipulation and earnings management schemes

Asset misappropriation and financial statement fraud techniques

Explore future trends and their implications for the accounting profession

PCAOB oversight and enhanced auditor responsibilities

Whistleblower protections and the role of internal reporting

Forensic accounting techniques and fraud investigation methodologies

Red flags and warning signs of fraudulent activity

Corporate culture, tone at the top, and ethical breakdowns

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:45-10:10 Fraud Cases: Historical Cases

Review landmark fraud cases (e.g., Enron, WorldCom, Theranos) to understand how manipulation of financial statements, internal control breakdowns, and management override occurred.

Identify common warning signs - both quantitative and qualitative - that preceded major frauds and discuss how these signals can be detected earlier in corporate environments.

10:10-10:25 Break

10:25-11:40 Fraud Cases: Recent Cases

Spotlight on Recent Corporate Fraud Cases: Review major fraud incidents from the past few years - what happened, how they were uncovered, and the lessons they reveal about evolving fraud tactics.

Strengthening Fraud Awareness and Detection: Discuss practical strategies for finance teams to enhance fraud monitoring, leverage analytics, and promote an ethical, alert culture.

11:40-11:50 Break

11:50-1:05 Automation - double edged sword

How Automation Empowers Fraudsters: Examine how advances in AI, bots, and process automation have enabled new forms of financial manipulation, deepfakes, and phishing attacks that bypass traditional controls.

Automation as a Fraud Deterrent: Explore how data analytics, continuous monitoring, and AI-driven anomaly detection strengthen fraud prevention and accelerate investigation response times.

1:05-1:50 Lunch Break

1:50-3:00 Financial Accounting Fraud Trends and Cases

Analyze notable accounting frauds involving revenue recognition, reserves, capitalization, and off-balance-sheet structures - and how they were ultimately detected.

Explore how fraudsters are adapting traditional accounting schemes to exploit automation, complex transactions, and aggressive forecasting pressures.

3:00-3:10 Break

3:10-4:40 SOX & Internal Controls

Risk assessment refresh

Significant transactions and events

Explore how internal control failures contributed to historical frauds and how today's control frameworks (COSO, SOX 404) address these weaknesses.

Speakers

Abby Cohen , Deloitte, Senior Manager

, Deloitte, Senior Manager Dom Mills , Grant Thornton, Partner

, Grant Thornton, Partner Julie Dockins , Grant Thornton, Audit Senior Manager

, Grant Thornton, Audit Senior Manager Alex Brosseau , Deloitte, Senior Manager - Tax Policy

, Deloitte, Senior Manager - Tax Policy Heather DiFiore , FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director

, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director Kevin Donofrio , KPMG, Director

, KPMG, Director Kizzy Guft , Protiviti, Managing Director

, Protiviti, Managing Director Shawn Seasongood , Protiviti, Managing Director

, Protiviti, Managing Director Devin Zeller , Protiviti, Director

, Protiviti, Director Dan Hansen , Protiviti, Managing Director

, Protiviti, Managing Director Jon Medina, Protiviti, Managing Director

