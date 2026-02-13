1 Day IFPR - Investment Firms' Prudential Regulation, ICARA Capital Requirements and K-Factors Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: March 24th, 2026)

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IFPR - Investment Firms Prudential Regime & ICARA (Mar 24th - Mar 25th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Learn about IFPR - Investment Firms' Prudential Regulation, ICARA Capital Requirements and K-Factors



Join this practical 1 day workshop conducted by a regulatory expert and a senior industry advisor to some of the leading international organisations to learn the best practices in implementing the directive and optimising your firm's liquidity, risk management and governance frameworks.



The EU Investment Firms Regulation and Directive (IFR/IFD) came into force December 2019, introducing a new prudential regime for investment firms and a material shift in the EU regulatory framework for investment firms currently authorised under MIFID. The IFR/IFD requirements vary by firm activities and asset size, but will replace the current Capital Requirements Regulation and Directive (CRR/CRD) for most investment firms. In addition, the ICARA - Internal Capital Adequacy and Risk Assessment will replace the existing Internal Capital Adequacy and Assessment Process (ICAAP). We will be also examining the UK IFPR - Investment Firms Prudential Regime and its impact on funds in the UK.



This practical course taught by an expert with over 20 years of practical experience from the sector will examine the new regime and give you a chance to learn about compliance and regulatory capital requirements and their impact on firms' liquidity, prudential consolidation, risk management and governance frameworks as well as remuneration requirements and regulatory disclosures.



Key Topics Covered:



Regulatory Background



The three pillars of IFPR - Prudential, Governance and Remuneration

Implementation timelines and the latest updates

What are the key prudential requirements?

Liquidity and concentration

Capital requirements and K Factors

ICAAP vs ICARA

Transitional Provisions and timelines

Reporting

Scope and Classification



Class 1, 2 and 3 Firms

3rd Country subsidiaries and affiliates, SNIs

Implications for non-EU domiciled firms

Remuneration Requirements



Impact to Remuneration Policy

Material Risk Takers Identification

Malus and Clawback provisions

Proportionality Framework

Risk Management



Internal Capital and Risk Assessment (ICARA)

Liquidity and Concentration Risk

Capital and Consolidation Risk

Data, Procedures and Implementation

ICAAP vs ICARA, and broader CRR Requirements



Risk Provisions - Identifying and monitoring harms

Recovery action planning

Wind down planning

Capital Adequacy and Liquidity of own funds

Concentration Risk

Liquidity Rules

Wind down Plan reporting

Capital Requirements and K Factors



Transitional provisions for capital

IFPR vs EU IFR/IFD - K Factors and calculation methodology differences

K Factors capital requirements and thresholds

Reporting of Capital Requirements and K Factors for IFPR and IFR/IFD

Dealing on own account, trading and execution

Risk to client, risk to market, risk to firm

Capital and own funds

Governance



Entity Risk Committee

Entity Remuneration Committee

Gender Balance and Non Exec Directors

Other Considerations



Regulatory reporting

Impact of Brexit

Commodity and Emissions Allowances

ESG Requirements

Speaker



The Training Director is an industry advisor and regulatory expert with over 20 years of experience in investment banking, asset management regulations and Regulatory Technology (RegTech). He is an industry expert in Financial Regulation, RegTech and Open Banking and covers all the key banking and finance regulations across US, EMEA and APAC including MIFID II, EMIR, CASS, SFTR, IFR/IFD, Dodd Frank, FINMA (SIX), HKMA MAS and SFC, IBOR Transitions, SMCR, and ESG Regulations such as SFDR.



He combines experience in strategic regulatory topics including technology, processes and platform management incorporating risk and governance policies.



His recent key engagements include banks such as HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Barclays and buy side firms such as T. Rowe Price, Ruffer, M&G and Investec Asset Management, to name a few. He is also a member and advisor of industry association committees for regulatory consultations with bodies such as ESMA, FCA, PRA/Bank of England and SEC.



