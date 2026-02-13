Compliance & Regulatory Reporting for EMIR & MIFIR: Regulatory Reporting Scope, Data Validation, Counterparty Identification & Front-to-Back Office Impacts (March 20th, 2026)

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compliance & Regulatory Reporting for EMIR & MIFIR (Mar 20th - Mar 21st, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This practical 1 day course conducted by a senior City expert covers all the compliance and regulatory reporting requirements for the EMIR & MiFIR Regulations.



This training session covers the key challenges encountered by banks, broker dealers, asset managers and hedge funds, key lessons learnt in implementing trade and transaction reporting, and successful remediation of any issues. This workshop covers all aspects of regulatory reporting, from organisational scope, to data validation, data sourcing, counterparty and entity identification, and asset class/instrument identification - and resulting impact to Front, Middle and Back Office processes.



Conducted by an expert who is currently working within the sector and advising different organisations from some key players to smaller companies, the trainer has a very good understanding of challenges that companies are facing and how to effectively overcome them and ensure compliance and operational effectiveness.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 1: REGULATORY BACKGROUND AND SCOPE

MIFIR Transaction Reporting

MIFID II/MIFIR and MAR - Market Transparency, Market Abuse and transaction reports

Entities and transactions in scope, ARMs

EMIR Trade Reporting



EMIR Introduction - OTC Derivatives, Central Clearing, CCPs, TRs

Regulatory drivers, Entities in scope, Financial and Non-financial counterparties

EMIR REFIT, EMIR 2.2

PART 2: KEY REPORTING REQUIREMENTS

MIFIR Transaction Reporting

Trading Capacity

Definition of trade execution

Trade Lifecycle scenarios, transmission of order

Reporting exemptions and Reportable instruments

EMIR Trade Reporting



Trade and Position Reporting, Trade Lifecycle Action types

OTC, Cleared, and Listed Derivative scenarios - Updates for EMIR REFIT

Reconciliation with counterparty reporting

Asset class specific rules

PART 3: REPORTING FIELDS AND VALIDATIONS

MIFIR Transaction Reporting

Instrument and underlying identifiers (ISINs, CUSIPS), using the ANNA DSB

Unique Product Identifiers (UPIs)

Trade Economics, LEIs and identifying counterparties

Personal Data Requirements

EMIR Trade Reporting



Unique Trade Identifiers (UTI) Generation and Matching

Unique Product Identifiers (UPIs), ISIN, AIIs

Trade Economics, Collateral and Valuation Data, Confirmation details

PART 4: KEY CONSIDERATIONS

MIFIR Transaction Reporting

Systems and Controls - Regulatory Obligations, Reconciliations with ARM

Global Regulatory Reporting

EMIR Trade Reporting



Systems and Controls - Regulatory Obligations, Inter TR Reconciliation

EMIR 2.2 and EMIR REFIT - Changes in scope and upcoming implementations

Global Regulatory Reporting

Speaker



The trainer is an industry advisor and regulatory expert with over 20 years of experience in investment banking, asset management, Insurance and Pensions Treasury, Risk management and Regulatory Compliance. He is an industry expert in Financial Regulation, RegTech and Open Banking and covers all the key banking and financial services regulations across US, EMEA and APAC including MIFID II, EMIR, CASS, SFTR, IFPR, IFR/IFD, Dodd Frank, FINMA (SIX), ASIC, HKMA MAS, SFC, IBOR Transitions, SMCR, and ESG Regulations such as SFDR.



He combines experience in strategic regulatory technology with processes and platform management incorporating risk and governance policies.



His recent key engagements include banks such as HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Barclays and asset managers/insurerssuch as T. Rowe Price, Ruffer, M&G, Travelers, and Investec Asset Management, to name a few. He is also a member and advisor of industry associations (IA, ALFI, Irish Funds, Guernsey Wealth), and committees for regulatory consultations with bodies such as ESMA, FCA, PRA/Bank of England and SEC.



