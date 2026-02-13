1 Day Regulations & Operational Compliance for Funds Training Course: Transfer Agency, Fund Accounting, Pricing Risk, Governance & COLL Compliance Essentials (ONLINE EVENT: March 17th, 2026)

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regulations & Operational Compliance for Funds (Mar 17th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The course is conducted by a very senior expert with over 25 years of experience. The sessions are very practical and interactive and will include discussions, Q&As and exercises. You will receive a set of course materials and a course certificate on completion.
Fund Managers together with their service providers need to ensure that their funds are operated in a compliant manner. However, this is a greater challenge today than ever due to the increasing demands of regulation and the greater complexity of funds. Demands for increased efficiency and robust risk management processes only add to the complexity.
This very practical one day workshop is conducted by very senior fund management expert with over 30 years of experience. You will learn about the key fund administration functions and processes including: transfer agency and fund accounting, concentrating on high risk areas where mistakes frequently occur, such as fund pricing and will examine case studies. You will also learn about fund documentation, governance and accounting, risk management and the main parties involved.
The course will also equip you with the most up-to-date knowledge about the latest regulation requirements which apply to the operations of authorised funds. You will have a chance to explore the impact of current regulations, the latest developments in UCITS Funds as well as the key regulations in the COLL sourcebook.
Finally, you will work through the techniques and examples of "intelligent oversight" which can greatly simplify the identification and resolution of administration. Examples are provided of due diligence questionnaires and oversight reports.
Key Topics Covered:
A One Day Course
- Introduction
Key Fund terminology
- Impact of Brexit
The Key Regulations
The FCA handbooks
- COLL
- COLL extracts - prospectus, dealing, fund accounting
MIFID II
The impact on fund managers
- Retrocessions
- Dealing commission
- Product suitability
The main parties
Transfer Agent
- Fund accountant
- Custodian
- Depositary
- Investment manager
- Auditor
- Legal adviser
Fund governance
Oversight by the Board
- TCF
- Risks
- Oversight of third parties
- The importance of challenge
- Fund governance and UCITS V
Fund documentation
The prospectus
- KIID
- Investor documentation
- Report & accounts
- TER & OCF
Fund administration - the Transfer Agent
Dealing
- Settlement
- The register
- Box management
Fund administration - the Fund Accountant
NAV calculation
- Income & expenses
- Distributions
Share Classes
Distribution of income
- Monitoring for share class divergence
Developing effective controls for fund accounting
Controls over valuation of individual securities
- Income and expense accruals
- Daily fund level checks
- Periodic checks
Investment & Borrowing Powers
UCITS vs. NURS
- Eligible assets
- Investment restrictions
- Advertent and inadvertent errors
- Monitoring function
Offshore funds
UK vs Ireland & Luxembourg
- Issues when overseeing offshore fund ranges and third parties
- Reporting fund status
- Taxation in the UK
Third party agreements
Service Level Agreements
- Identification of key SLAs
- Key Risk Indicators
- Key Performance Indicators
Risk management
What are the key risks?
- The Integrated Risk Assessment
- Portfolio risk management
- Risk mitigation
Oversight of Third Parties
Key Issues
- Three lines of defence
- Fund oversight teams
- Visits to the administrator
- Risk based reviews
Speaker
Vivien is a management consultant with over 25 years experience of transfer agency, fund administration and wealth management. She received her formal education in South Africa and immigrated to the UK in 1999 where she collectively held various senior roles in investment/fund administration firms, until she undertook her own consultancy practice 10 years ago.
Prior to setting up her own specialist fund administration consultancy, Vivien spent many years as a project manager for system selections and integrations, platform migrations, fund launches and wind-ups and custody migrations. She joined Smith & Williamson Fund Administration in 2000 where she vastly improved process and automation to manually intensive OEIC/Unit Trust operations over a period of 7 years.
Vivien held the role of Head of Operations in multiple firms both in South Africa, notably RMB Asset Management, and then in the UK at Smith & Williamson, and was instrumental in expanding the SA enterprise vastly over a period of 12 years, including a full firm rebranding.
For the last 10 years Vivien has worked as a business and management consultant with many of the leading managers to implement fund administration services in the UK. She has worked with well known clients across the asset management industry on a range of diverse projects listed above, and also including regulation implementation in the form of EMIR, AIFMD, Form PF, FATCA/CRS, SFTR, MIFID I and II and UCITS I-V.
She is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments and holds status of MSCI. Attaining full Member status indicates a high level of knowledge in financial services as well as a commitment to the principles of professionalism, integrity and excellence. It is both a sign of achieving a higher level financial qualification, and of a desire for professional development.
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q14wwg
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.