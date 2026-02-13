1 Day Virtual AIFMD 2 Training Course: Key Changes and Implementation (March 11th, 2026)

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AIFMD 2 - Key Changes and Implementation (Mar 11th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Get ready for the Changes under AIFMD2. Join our practical 1 day virtual course conducted by senior market expert to learn about they key components of AIFMD 2 and how to best prepare for the upcoming changes.



The Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) has been a cornerstone of EU financial regulation since its implementation in 2013, establishing a harmonised framework for the management and marketing of alternative investment funds (AIFs). With the advent of AIFMD 2, coming in April 2026, the EU has introduced significant amendments to address gaps, enhance investor protection, and align the regime with evolving market practices.



This workshop provides a comprehensive deep dive into AIFMD 2, equipping asset managers, private bankers, and hedge fund professionals with the knowledge to navigate the revised regulatory landscape.



Key updates build upon a decade of AIFMD implementation, including stricter rules on delegation, enhanced liquidity risk management, and more granular reporting requirements.



Firms must now reassess their operational models, particularly in areas like loan origination, depositaries, and cross-border marketing, to ensure compliance. The session will also explore the directive's interplay with other regulations, such as the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and MiFID II, ensuring a holistic understanding of the compliance burden. Whether you are a compliance officer, portfolio manager, or risk specialist, this workshop will clarify the directive's implications and prepare your organization for seamless adaptation.



Key Topics Covered:



Background and Scope



Recap of AIFMD 1: Key provisions and shortcomings

ESMA's review and European Commission's amendments

Scope of AIFMD 2: Which entities and activities are covered?

Interaction with other regulations (UCITS, MiFID, SFDR)

Timeline for implementation and transitional provisions

AIFMD and AIFMD 2 Concepts



Definition of AIFs and AIFMs under the revised framework

Authorisation and operating conditions for AIFMs

Depositary roles and responsibilities under AIFMD 2

Liquidity risk management and leverage limits

Marketing and pre-marketing rules

Key AIFMD 2 Changes



Stricter delegation and substance requirements

Enhanced supervisory reporting (Annex IV updates)

New rules on liquidity management tools (LMTs)

Loan origination funds: New restrictions and due diligence

Harmonisation of depositaries and investor disclosure rules

Considerations for Market Practitioners



Operational impacts on fund structuring and distribution

Compliance challenges for third-country AIFMs

Investor protection and disclosure enhancements

Managing liquidity risks under new LMT rules

Adjusting governance and internal controls

Reporting and Delegation Arrangements



Revised Annex IV reporting requirements

ESMA's guidelines on delegation and substance

Monitoring and oversight of delegates (investment & operational)

Regulatory expectations for risk retention

Data quality and automation challenges

Systems & Controls



Strengthening risk management frameworks

IT and data infrastructure for regulatory reporting

Internal audit and compliance monitoring

Conflicts of interest policies under AIFMD 2

Business continuity and cybersecurity considerations

Horizon Scanning & Next Steps



Expected timelines for national transposition

Pending ESMA guidelines and regulatory technical standards

Future EU regulatory trends affecting alternative investments

Preparing for supervisory audits and inspections

Action plan for firms: Compliance roadmap

Speaker



The trainer is an industry advisor and regulatory expert with over 20 years of experience in investment banking, asset management regulations and Regulatory Technology (RegTech). He is an industry expert in Financial Regulation and covers all the key banking and finance regulations across US, EMEA and APAC including MIFID II, EMIR, CASS, AIFMD, UCITS, SFTR, IFR/IFD, Dodd Frank, FINMA (SIX), HKMA MAS and SFC, IBOR Transitions, SMCR, and ESG Regulations such as SFDR.



He combines experience in strategic regulatory technology with processes and platform management incorporating risk and governance policies.



His recent key engagements include banks such as HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Barclays and buy side firms such as T. Rowe Price, Ruffer, M&G and Investec Asset Management, to name a few. He is also a member and advisor of industry association committees for regulatory consultations with bodies such as ESMA, FCA, PRA/Bank of England and SEC.



