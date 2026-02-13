1 Day Virtual AIFMD 2 Training Course: Key Changes and Implementation (March 11th, 2026)

The upcoming AIFMD 2 offers market opportunities by pressing firms to reassess operational models for compliance, enhancing investor protection. Key areas include delegation, liquidity risk management, and cross-border marketing. Aligning with SFDR and MiFID II can lead to strategic advantages.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AIFMD 2 - Key Changes and Implementation (Mar 11th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Get ready for the Changes under AIFMD2. Join our practical 1 day virtual course conducted by senior market expert to learn about they key components of AIFMD 2 and how to best prepare for the upcoming changes.

The Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive (AIFMD) has been a cornerstone of EU financial regulation since its implementation in 2013, establishing a harmonised framework for the management and marketing of alternative investment funds (AIFs). With the advent of AIFMD 2, coming in April 2026, the EU has introduced significant amendments to address gaps, enhance investor protection, and align the regime with evolving market practices.

This workshop provides a comprehensive deep dive into AIFMD 2, equipping asset managers, private bankers, and hedge fund professionals with the knowledge to navigate the revised regulatory landscape.

Key updates build upon a decade of AIFMD implementation, including stricter rules on delegation, enhanced liquidity risk management, and more granular reporting requirements.

Firms must now reassess their operational models, particularly in areas like loan origination, depositaries, and cross-border marketing, to ensure compliance. The session will also explore the directive's interplay with other regulations, such as the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and MiFID II, ensuring a holistic understanding of the compliance burden. Whether you are a compliance officer, portfolio manager, or risk specialist, this workshop will clarify the directive's implications and prepare your organization for seamless adaptation.

Key Topics Covered:

Background and Scope

Recap of AIFMD 1: Key provisions and shortcomings

  • ESMA's review and European Commission's amendments
  • Scope of AIFMD 2: Which entities and activities are covered?
  • Interaction with other regulations (UCITS, MiFID, SFDR)
  • Timeline for implementation and transitional provisions

AIFMD and AIFMD 2 Concepts

Definition of AIFs and AIFMs under the revised framework

  • Authorisation and operating conditions for AIFMs
  • Depositary roles and responsibilities under AIFMD 2
  • Liquidity risk management and leverage limits
  • Marketing and pre-marketing rules

Key AIFMD 2 Changes

Stricter delegation and substance requirements

  • Enhanced supervisory reporting (Annex IV updates)
  • New rules on liquidity management tools (LMTs)
  • Loan origination funds: New restrictions and due diligence
  • Harmonisation of depositaries and investor disclosure rules

Considerations for Market Practitioners

Operational impacts on fund structuring and distribution

  • Compliance challenges for third-country AIFMs
  • Investor protection and disclosure enhancements
  • Managing liquidity risks under new LMT rules
  • Adjusting governance and internal controls

Reporting and Delegation Arrangements

Revised Annex IV reporting requirements

  • ESMA's guidelines on delegation and substance
  • Monitoring and oversight of delegates (investment & operational)
  • Regulatory expectations for risk retention
  • Data quality and automation challenges

Systems & Controls

Strengthening risk management frameworks

  • IT and data infrastructure for regulatory reporting
  • Internal audit and compliance monitoring
  • Conflicts of interest policies under AIFMD 2
  • Business continuity and cybersecurity considerations

Horizon Scanning & Next Steps

Expected timelines for national transposition

  • Pending ESMA guidelines and regulatory technical standards
  • Future EU regulatory trends affecting alternative investments
  • Preparing for supervisory audits and inspections
  • Action plan for firms: Compliance roadmap

Speaker

The trainer is an industry advisor and regulatory expert with over 20 years of experience in investment banking, asset management regulations and Regulatory Technology (RegTech). He is an industry expert in Financial Regulation and covers all the key banking and finance regulations across US, EMEA and APAC including MIFID II, EMIR, CASS, AIFMD, UCITS, SFTR, IFR/IFD, Dodd Frank, FINMA (SIX), HKMA MAS and SFC, IBOR Transitions, SMCR, and ESG Regulations such as SFDR.

He combines experience in strategic regulatory technology with processes and platform management incorporating risk and governance policies.

His recent key engagements include banks such as HSBC, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Barclays and buy side firms such as T. Rowe Price, Ruffer, M&G and Investec Asset Management, to name a few. He is also a member and advisor of industry association committees for regulatory consultations with bodies such as ESMA, FCA, PRA/Bank of England and SEC.

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/92j3cs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                AIFMD
                            
                            
                                Fund Manager
                            
                            
                                Hedge Funds
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading