2 Day International Trade Finance Course: Finance Concepts, Practices & Emerging Developments for Banking & Commercial Professionals (Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Apr 15th - Apr 16th, 2026)

This practical 2 day Trade Finance course has been tailored for professionals in banking, commerce and trade and industry who need to gain a closer understanding of International Trade Finance.
The programme provides a comprehensive foundation of all aspects of International Trade Finance in a global context covering the key concepts, practices and current developments.
This course will be of special interest to banking and commercial professionals, who wish to expand their knowledge base, enhance their expertise and advance their careers into the international trade finance arena.
Key Topics Covered:
DAY 1
- Overview and Introductions
Course objectives
- Introductions
- Role of banks in International Trade
- Key risks
- The Role of the International Chamber of Commerce in Trade
The worldwide movement of goods (Incoterms 2020)
Incoterms overview
- 11 Incoterms
- Why changes were made
- Relationship with commercial contract
- Advantages to exporters and importers
- Case Study
Commercial Documents used in International Trade
Invoices
- Bills of lading
- Transport documents
- Insurance
- Certificates of Origin and Inspection
- Other key documents
- This session is run using 'a full set of commercial documents
This session is run using a full set of commercial documents.
- Methods of Payment between Seller and Buyer
Documentary Collections - Uniform Rules for Collections 522
- Bank/Customer relationship
- Understanding the purpose and application of URC522
- Legal and practical issues
- Areas of risk
- Case Studies
DAY 2
- Documentary Letters of Credit - UCP600
- Introduction
Understanding the purpose and application of Uniform Customs & Practice for Documentary Credits 600
- International Standard Banking Practice ISPB 821
- Banker/Customer Relationship
- Risk factors when issuing letters of credit
- The autonomy of letter of credit operations (Independence Principle)
- Contract between Applicant and Issuing bank - reducing risk
- Legal opinion on contractual issues
Instructions to issue/amend credits
The importance of the application form (legal issues)
- Workability of the credit
- Case Study: Involves checking customer Application and formal issue of the Letter of Credit
Examination of documents
The standard for examination of documents
- Processing non-compliant documents as issuing bank
- Processing non-compliant documents as Nominated &/or Confirming Bank
- Risks arising from non-adherence to UCP 600 & ISBP 821
- Bankers' duties and rights
- Analysing irregularities in documents
- Examination of a set of documents presented under an LC
Contract Bonds and Guarantees
Types of guarantees:
- Risk Assessment
- Wording of Guarantees
- International Banking Practices
- Uniform Rules for Demand Guarantees 758
- Problem Claims and Insurance against Unfair Calling
- Expiry and Cancellation
Speakers
Warren has 34 years commercial banking experience with Barclays Bank which includes international trade finance, branch operations, payment systems, staff training and correspondent banking.
Warren has extensive overseas training and advisory experience, specialising in all aspects of international trade finance operations. Whilst at Barclays Bank, he was responsible for developing and running Trade Finance courses for the Corporate Banking Sector.
As a Trade Finance Consultant & Trainer he has provided International Trade Finance Courses to the banks and financial organisations around the world.
Warren is also a Certified Trainer in AML and Sanctions Compliance and a member of the HSBC Training Faculty for delivering AML & Sanctions Compliance Workshops worldwide.
