1 Day Virtual Gen AI In Corporate Accounting Seminar 2026: Unlock Smarter Reporting, Automation & Strategic Insights (Nov 12, 2026)

This seminar explores the transformative impact of Generative AI (GenAI) on corporate accounting practices, examining both opportunities and challenges in integrating AI technologies into financial operations, reporting, and strategic decision-making.
Learning Objectives:
- Understand the fundamentals of GenAI and its applications in accounting
- Evaluate practical use cases for automation and efficiency improvements
- Develop strategies for implementing GenAI in accounting workflows
- Explore future trends and their implications for the accounting profession
Who Should Attend:
CFOs (and their staff), Controllers, VPs of Finance, Financial Managers, Internal Auditors, Tax Accountants, Treasury Staff, Accountants in Industry, Internal Control/SOX personnel, Consultants, Public Accountants, Educators
Agenda:
8:45-10:10 GenAI Overview in Accounting & Finance
- Define key AI terms
- Demystifying the different forms of AI
- Practical use-cases today
- Exciting use-cases for tomorrow
- Strategies for approach AI adoption
10:10-10:25 Break
10:25-11:40 GenAI in Financial Accounting & Reporting
- Accelerate close and consolidation process
- Using AI to draft financial statement narratives, MD&A sections and footnote disclosures
- Evaluating outputs: when to trust, when to verify and how to document your review
- Integrating with existing systems to streamline
11:40-11:50 Break
11:50-1:05 Corporate Case Study
- Where we started and our path to trusting AI products and results
1:05-1:50 Lunch Break
1:50-3:00 GenAI Use Cases in FP&A
- Opportunities to use AI in budgeting, forecasting and advanced analytics
- Examples to walk through
- Prompts that work
3:00-3:10 Break
3:10-4:40 GenAI in Internal Controls and Risk Management
- Learn how to prepare your organization for AI-driven audit, compliance and governance challenges
- How GenAI can automate or enhance internal control activities
- How to evaluate and validate AI outputs as part of a sound control system
CPE: Earn up to 16 credits
Speakers
- Abby Cohen, Deloitte, Senior Manager
- Glenn Snyder, Riveron, Senior Director - Interim Management, Head of FP&A
- Dom Mills, Grant Thornton, Partner
- Julie Dockins, Grant Thornton, Audit Senior Manager
- Alex Brosseau, Deloitte, Senior Manager - Tax Policy
- Brian Aubuchon, Riveron, Managing Director
- Heather DiFiore, FTI Consulting, Senior Managing Director
- Kevin Donofrio, KPMG, Director
- Rich Daisley, RSM, Senior Manager, Accounting Standards Group
- Ankita Shukla, RSM, Manager - ESG Advisory
- Kizzy Guft, Protiviti, Managing Director
- Shawn Seasongood, Protiviti, Managing Director
- Devin Zeller, Protiviti, Director
- Dan Hansen, Protiviti, Managing Director
- Jon Medina, Protiviti, Managing Director
