Indonesia Construction Industry Databook Report 2026: Affordable Housing, Batam Data Centers & 69GW Power Expansion Drive Indonesia's Next Construction Investment Cycle - Forecast to 2030

The construction market in Indonesia is expected to grow by 6.4% on annual basis to reach IDR 2,223,723.9 billion in 2026.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 9.2%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of IDR 2,089,237.7 billion to approximately IDR 2,876,831.7 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Indonesia, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 40+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors. The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Indonesia Residential Construction



Indonesia's residential construction sector is being shaped by a state-led affordability push, with subsidized home financing acting as the primary volume driver while private developers stay selective amid cost volatility. The market is also being influenced by new-demand nodes linked to Nusantara (IKN) and outer-island urbanization, but delivery is constrained by execution capacity (land readiness, permitting speed, contractor availability) and the reliability of multi-year public funding.

Project Landscape

The FLPP program has been funded to support 350,000 units in 2025, but distribution was reported at ~79.68% of the target, showing strong demand but also rollout friction.

Residential demand is also being pulled by IKN-related workforce housing needs, which creates concentrated pockets of housing demand around project zones and supporting corridors.

Public sector involvement dominates the affordable segment (financing and planning), while private developers concentrate on higher-margin housing and mixed-use communities where infrastructure certainty is stronger.

Industry-Specific Developments

Developers and contractors are moving toward standardized designs and faster build systems to improve unit economics, especially for subsidy-linked projects.

Green-building adoption in mass housing is still pragmatic, focused more on durability and basic resilience (heat, flooding, drainage, water) than premium certifications.

Workforce availability is a persistent bottleneck; large volumes require not only workers but also supervisory, QA/QC, and site logistics capacity.

Indonesia Commercial Construction



Indonesia's commercial construction momentum is increasingly linked to digital infrastructure (data centers and supporting ecosystems), while traditional office and retail development is more selective and location-driven. Investors prioritize assets with clear demand visibility (cloud/AI growth, logistics and connectivity), but constraints around power, permitting, and specialist delivery capability remain decisive.

Project Landscape

A major anchor is the Nongsa Digital Park (Batam) data center campus: Financed through an IDR 6.7 trillion loan, targeting three data centers and ~72MW capacity.

Financed through an IDR 6.7 trillion loan, targeting three data centers and ~72MW capacity. Batam's appeal is strengthened by free trade zone characteristics and proximity to Singapore, positioning it as a strategic alternative for hyperscale and colocation builds.

Private sector involvement is dominant (banks, operators, developers), with strategic participation from sovereign entities through investment partnerships in selected projects.

Industry-Specific Developments

Data center construction is pushing higher adoption of BIM-led coordination, prefabricated MEP components, and tighter commissioning disciplines due to complexity.

Sustainability is rising in importance through power sourcing expectations and efficiency metrics (cooling, energy performance), increasingly driven by tenant and financing requirements.

Workforce pressure is concentrated in specialist MEP, commissioning, and operations readiness more than in civil works.

Indonesia Institutional Construction



Institutional construction is being driven by the state's focus on public service upgrades and the delivery of government functions, especially where national priorities are tied to capacity building and capital relocation. Compared with commercial cycles, institutional projects have a steadier baseline, but they face higher risk from procurement fragmentation and coordination across agencies and levels of government.

Project Landscape

IKN is advancing toward a staged completion pathway, reports note executive facilities largely completed, while legislative and judicial complexes are targeted for later completion.

Public sector funding is dominant; private sector participation occurs via contracting, PMC roles, and selected investment packages where structured returns exist.

Industry-Specific Developments

Institutional facilities are adopting more security-integrated and digitally enabled building specifications (smart access, resilient data/communications networks).

Sustainability is emphasized through the "green capital" narrative, but practical implementation will be judged by lifecycle cost and utilities readiness.

Workforce demand is shifting toward systems-heavy construction (ICT backbone, building automation, specialized MEP).

Indonesia Industrial Construction



Indonesia's industrial construction is anchored in downstreaming and manufacturing localization, supported by strategic investment into processing and EV supply chains. The opportunity set remains large, but industrial capex is more exposed to global commodity cycles, financing appetite, and ESG scrutiny, making project selectivity and infrastructure readiness critical.

Project Landscape

Industrial development is typically private/FDI-led, with the public sector focused on policy direction, permitting, and enabling infrastructure.

Projects tend to cluster around areas with stronger transport and workforce pools (e.g., Java-based industrial regions), while resource-based industrial builds face more infrastructure constraints.

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology adoption is rising through automation-ready facility layouts, digitized maintenance planning, and more sophisticated QA/QC for process-intensive builds.

Sustainability is increasingly a financing requirement: Industrial projects must present credible plans for energy efficiency and emissions management to secure capital and community acceptance.

Industrial projects must present credible plans for energy efficiency and emissions management to secure capital and community acceptance. Workforce demand is shifting toward process engineers, commissioning specialists, and operations ramp-up talent, not just general construction labor.

Indonesia Infrastructure Construction



Infrastructure construction is central to Indonesia's growth agenda, but the defining factor is the financing mix and bankability, with a significant share expected from regional budgets, SOEs, and private/PPP channels. The most dynamic demand is emerging in power generation, transmission, and enabling infrastructure supporting national programs like IKN and industrial expansion.

Project Landscape

The power sector pipeline is a core driver: Legal and advisory summaries highlight the RUPTL 2025-2034 plan calling for ~69.5GW of new generation and major transmission investment needs.

Legal and advisory summaries highlight the RUPTL 2025-2034 plan calling for ~69.5GW of new generation and major transmission investment needs. IKN remains an infrastructure multiplier requiring roads, utilities, public facilities, and supporting connectivity, with timelines extending toward 2028-2029 and beyond.

Public sector drives strategic direction and initial enabling works; private participation grows where projects can be structured with clearer risk allocation and returns.

Industry-Specific Developments

Digital project controls and standardized PPP documentation are being used more to reduce procurement friction and improve transparency.

Sustainability is increasingly embedded through power transition and resilient infrastructure narratives, but delivery depends on bankable project structures and grid readiness.

Workforce demand is rising for grid/transmission engineers, renewable EPC skills, and PPP finance capabilities.

