Spain Construction Industry Databook Report 2026: Industrialised Housing, Data Centre Megaprojects & Rail Upgrades Driving the Next Investment Cycle - Forecast to 2030

The construction market in Spain is expected to grow by 3.9% on annual basis to reach EUR 83.51 billion in 2026.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 5.9%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of EUR 80.40 billion to approximately EUR 97.78 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in Spain, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Key Insights

Spain Residential Construction



Spain's residential construction market is being reshaped by a structural housing shortage, improving macro conditions (cooling inflation and resilient growth), and an explicit policy pivot toward industrialised/modern methods of construction to accelerate affordable supply. The government's PERTE housing package and EU Recovery funding are driving faster delivery and energy renovation, but execution is constrained by skills shortages, permitting frictions, and the limited scale of Spain's offsite manufacturing base.

Project Landscape

Industrialised affordable housing rollout: Spain announced a ~€1.3bn multi-year push to speed up social/affordable housing via industrial methods, targeting ~15,000 homes/year (and aiming higher over time) and materially shorter build times.

Spain announced a ~€1.3bn multi-year push to speed up social/affordable housing via industrial methods, targeting ~15,000 homes/year (and aiming higher over time) and materially shorter build times. Public vs private involvement: Public sector drives land, funding and pipeline targeting social/affordable units; private sector participation is crucial to scale factories, standardised designs, and delivery partnerships.

Public sector drives land, funding and pipeline targeting social/affordable units; private sector participation is crucial to scale factories, standardised designs, and delivery partnerships. Investment outlook: More capital is likely to flow into (a) industrialised housing supply chains and (b) renovation-led value creation, as subsidy-backed programmes reduce payback uncertainty.

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology: Industrialised construction methods are positioned as Spain's primary productivity tool, standardisation, offsite manufacturing, and faster on-site assembly.

Industrialised construction methods are positioned as Spain's primary productivity tool, standardisation, offsite manufacturing, and faster on-site assembly. Sustainability: Renovation/rehabilitation remains a major demand pool supported by EU-linked funding, pushing envelope upgrades, heat pumps, and efficiency retrofits across housing stock.

Renovation/rehabilitation remains a major demand pool supported by EU-linked funding, pushing envelope upgrades, heat pumps, and efficiency retrofits across housing stock. Workforce: Staff shortages persist; improving training and productivity is a recurring policy/industry priority.

Spain Commercial Construction

Spain's commercial construction is splitting into two high-activity lanes: hospitality-led development/refurbishment (supported by tourism and investment appetite) and office modernisation/adaptive reuse (driven by obsolescence risk and occupier flight to quality). Capital is increasingly conditional on energy performance, which is pushing more retrofit-heavy pipelines than pure new-build in mature city cores.

Project Landscape

Hospitality development pipeline: CBRE notes ~220 hotels expected to open by 2026, with a large share concentrated in Malaga, Madrid, Canary Islands and Cadiz supporting sustained commercial construction (new builds and repositioning).

CBRE notes ~220 hotels expected to open by 2026, with a large share concentrated in Malaga, Madrid, Canary Islands and Cadiz supporting sustained commercial construction (new builds and repositioning). Office modernisation wave (Madrid/Barcelona): JLL analysis reported that a substantial share of office stock risks obsolescence by 2030 without major investment, implying a multi-year retrofit pipeline.

JLL analysis reported that a substantial share of office stock risks obsolescence by 2030 without major investment, implying a multi-year retrofit pipeline. Private vs public involvement: Predominantly private capital (hotel brands, REIT/SOCIMI owners, funds), while local governments shape delivery through planning approvals, use-change rules, and district regeneration.

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology: Greater uptake of BIM-to-field and digital cost control, particularly in refurbishment projects where change orders and MEP complexity are highest.

Greater uptake of BIM-to-field and digital cost control, particularly in refurbishment projects where change orders and MEP complexity are highest. Sustainability: "Capex-to-comply" is becoming unavoidable; energy performance is now a financing and leasing determinant (driving HVAC upgrades, facade improvements, smart controls).

Workforce: Shortages in MEP trades and specialist retrofit contractors are emerging as a practical bottleneck.

Spain Institutional Construction



Institutional construction is being propelled by healthcare capacity upgrades and modernisation of public assets, with budgets increasingly linked to long-life performance, resilience, and energy efficiency. Execution is largely regional (by Autonomous Communities), so the pipeline is unevenly distributed. Strong regional budgets and procurement velocity are highest.

Project Landscape

Healthcare mega-project example (Valencian Community): The Generalitat Valenciana advanced a new acute hospital as part of the Campanar health complex with ~€444m for the hospital (and broader complex investment higher), signalling a significant multi-year institutional pipeline.

The Generalitat Valenciana advanced a new acute hospital as part of the Campanar health complex with ~€444m for the hospital (and broader complex investment higher), signalling a significant multi-year institutional pipeline. Public vs private involvement: Mostly public-sponsored (regional health departments), with private participation via design-build packages, specialist systems, and long-term facilities services contracts.

Mostly public-sponsored (regional health departments), with private participation via design-build packages, specialist systems, and long-term facilities services contracts. Investment outlook: Continued prioritisation of healthcare capacity and modernisation; strong linkage to efficiency/resilience objectives.

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology: Increased adoption of digital design, standardised room templates, and asset-management systems for hospitals to reduce lifecycle costs and improve maintainability.

Increased adoption of digital design, standardised room templates, and asset-management systems for hospitals to reduce lifecycle costs and improve maintainability. Sustainability: High focus on low-energy operation (envelopes, HVAC optimisation, renewables integration where feasible), increasingly treated as a budget protection strategy.

High focus on low-energy operation (envelopes, HVAC optimisation, renewables integration where feasible), increasingly treated as a budget protection strategy. Workforce: Rising need for specialist planners, project controls, and commissioning teams, often the critical path in hospital delivery.

Spain Industrial Construction



Industrial construction in Spain is increasingly defined by data centres and grid/energy enablement, with Aragon emerging as a major hotspot. Demand is strong, but power availability and permitting timelines are becoming decisive constraints, shifting competitive advantage to developers and EPCs that can secure grid access, deliver high-efficiency designs, and manage stakeholder concerns.

Project Landscape

Blackstone Aragon expansion: Reuters reported a ~$5bn planned expansion comprising multiple data centres plus a substation, PV plant and grid connections, with a first phase indicated from Q2 2026, a major multi-year industrial pipeline.

Reuters reported a ~$5bn planned expansion comprising multiple data centres plus a substation, PV plant and grid connections, with a first phase indicated from Q2 2026, a major multi-year industrial pipeline. Utility-led data centre development model: Iberdrola formed a JV with Echelon to develop a large Spanish data centre project (secured electricity connection and renewables-backed supply model), highlighting the strategic role of utilities in enabling industrial builds.

Iberdrola formed a JV with Echelon to develop a large Spanish data centre project (secured electricity connection and renewables-backed supply model), highlighting the strategic role of utilities in enabling industrial builds. Private vs public involvement: Private capital drives campuses; public sector role is concentrated in permitting, land-use, and network planning.

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology: Data centre builds require advanced power/thermal design, high-voltage engineering, and rigorous commissioning; execution capability is a differentiator.

Data centre builds require advanced power/thermal design, high-voltage engineering, and rigorous commissioning; execution capability is a differentiator. Sustainability: Projects increasingly pair grid connections with renewable supply and on-site/off-site generation, both for approvals and long-run cost stability.

Projects increasingly pair grid connections with renewable supply and on-site/off-site generation, both for approvals and long-run cost stability. Workforce: Shortage of specialised electrical/controls and commissioning talent can set the schedule critical path.

Spain Infrastructure Construction



Spain's infrastructure construction is anchored by rail modernisation and capacity upgrades, reinforced by EU Recovery priorities and long-term decarbonisation goals. The pipeline is robust, but interface risk (civil and systems), procurement complexity, and contractor capacity remain key execution constraints.

Project Landscape

EIB-Adif rail renewal financing: The EIB and Adif signed a €350m loan to invest in improving and updating Spain's conventional and high-speed rail infrastructure (safety, sustainability, resilience, renovations across the country).

The EIB and Adif signed a €350m loan to invest in improving and updating Spain's conventional and high-speed rail infrastructure (safety, sustainability, resilience, renovations across the country). Large maintenance tender follow-through: After securing the loan, Adif opened a €660m track maintenance tender covering ~11,500 km over four years, supporting sustained contractor demand beyond marquee megaprojects.

After securing the loan, Adif opened a €660m track maintenance tender covering ~11,500 km over four years, supporting sustained contractor demand beyond marquee megaprojects. Madrid-Barcelona high-speed upgrade ambition: Spain aims to cut the journey to under two hours and enable speeds up to 350 km/h, starting with feasibility studies/tenders implying significant corridor works and systems upgrades.

Spain aims to cut the journey to under two hours and enable speeds up to 350 km/h, starting with feasibility studies/tenders implying significant corridor works and systems upgrades. Public vs private involvement: Predominantly public-sponsored (Adif/MITMA), with the private sector executing via design-build, renewals, and systems packages.Government Policies & Programs

Predominantly public-sponsored (Adif/MITMA), with the private sector executing via design-build, renewals, and systems packages.Government Policies & Programs Spain Recovery plan (EC summary): Strong emphasis on sustainable mobility (including rail infrastructure improvements) and low-emission urban measures supports ongoing infrastructure spend visibility.

Strong emphasis on sustainable mobility (including rail infrastructure improvements) and low-emission urban measures supports ongoing infrastructure spend visibility. National vs regional: National agencies lead rail; regions/municipalities influence urban mobility and interchanges, affecting tender mix and localisation requirements.

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology: Growth in digital asset management, predictive maintenance, and signalling/communications upgrades to improve capacity without full new-build corridors.

Growth in digital asset management, predictive maintenance, and signalling/communications upgrades to improve capacity without full new-build corridors. Sustainability: Resilience and decarbonisation are increasingly explicit in rail investment narratives and financing criteria.

Resilience and decarbonisation are increasingly explicit in rail investment narratives and financing criteria. Workforce: Demand for rail systems engineers (electrification/signalling) and project controls remains high; scarcity can constrain delivery.

