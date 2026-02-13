South Korea Construction Industry Databook Report 2026: Semiconductor Megaclusters, 1.35M Housing Target & Offshore Wind Projects Redefine the Next Investment Cycle - Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Construction Industry Databook - Market Size & Forecast by Value & Volume, 40+ Market Segments Across Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional, Infrastructure Construction, City Level Construction by Value & Construction Cost Structure, Q1 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction market in South Korea is expected to grow by 3.5% on annual basis to reach KRW 119.24 trillion in 2026.



The construction market in the country experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 6.5%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2026-2030. By the end of 2030, the construction sector is projected to expand from its 2025 value of KRW 115.17 trillion to approximately KRW 137.84 trillion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the construction sector in South Korea, offering a comprehensive view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at the country level. With over 100+ KPIs covering growth dynamics in building and infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis, and analysis by key cities in the country, this databook provides a wealth of data-centric analysis with charts and tables, ensuring stakeholders are fully informed.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the construction sector through a range of KPIs such as value, volume, and number of units. The building construction covers detailed segmentation over 30+ segments in residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional sectors.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Key Insights

South Korea Residential Construction



South Korea's residential construction market is being pulled in two directions: tighter demand controls in Seoul to cool price pressure, and a supply acceleration strategy to expand housing starts in the capital region. At the same time, developers are navigating project finance (PF) fragility, higher build costs, and a compliance step-up tied to zero-energy standards.

Project Landscape

The housing supply plan is the anchor pipeline: The government targets 1.35 million new homes by 2030, with a heavy focus on the Seoul metropolitan area.

The government targets 1.35 million new homes by 2030, with a heavy focus on the Seoul metropolitan area. Public vs. private involvement: Public land and state-run entities are positioned to accelerate supply delivery, while private builders continue to dominate reconstruction and redevelopment in prime districts.

Public land and state-run entities are positioned to accelerate supply delivery, while private builders continue to dominate reconstruction and redevelopment in prime districts. Investment outlook: The base-case outlook depends on PF stability and the pace of regulatory streamlining for knockdown-and-rebuild apartment projects.

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology improving delivery economics: Greater use of design standardization, digital QA/QC, and offsite prefabrication for MEP to offset labor tightness and reduce rework risk in high-rise apartment buildings (especially on dense Seoul sites).

Greater use of design standardization, digital QA/QC, and offsite prefabrication for MEP to offset labor tightness and reduce rework risk in high-rise apartment buildings (especially on dense Seoul sites). Sustainability becomes "permit and financing" critical: ZEB-linked requirements are increasingly integrated into approvals and buyer expectations, shifting design priorities toward insulation, renewables integration, and energy management.

ZEB-linked requirements are increasingly integrated into approvals and buyer expectations, shifting design priorities toward insulation, renewables integration, and energy management. Workforce availability: The biggest bottleneck is often specialist trades and MEP capacity, rather than general labor, raising schedule risk for complex apartment towers and mixed-use podiums.

South Korea Commercial Construction



Commercial construction is shifting from pure volume growth to asset repositioning: prime office demand remains resilient, retail recovery is increasingly tourism-driven, and financing structures are evolving through Project REITs supporting development-stage capital access.

Project Landscape

Yongsan International Business District (YIBD) is a flagship mixed-use pipeline: A large-scale redevelopment with construction scheduled to begin in 2026 (site development through 2028, per published planning).

A large-scale redevelopment with construction scheduled to begin in 2026 (site development through 2028, per published planning). Private vs. public involvement: YIBD's structure highlights public implementers (e.g., Korail, SH Corp.) for site development, with private capital expected to play a major role in vertical development phases.

YIBD's structure highlights public implementers (e.g., Korail, SH Corp.) for site development, with private capital expected to play a major role in vertical development phases. Investment outlook: Institutional investment appetite is supported by improving transaction volumes reported in 2025, though underwriting remains sensitive to cap rates and tenant quality.

Industry-Specific Developments

Tech and operational efficiency: Rising adoption of smart building systems (energy management, occupancy analytics, predictive maintenance) as landlords compete for premium tenants and reduce operating costs.

Rising adoption of smart building systems (energy management, occupancy analytics, predictive maintenance) as landlords compete for premium tenants and reduce operating costs. Sustainability-driven capex: ESG retrofits are increasingly "mandatory to compete," particularly for older CBD assets facing tenant flight-to-quality dynamics.

South Korea Institutional Construction



Institutional construction (healthcare, education, civic) is positioned as a budget-backed stabilizer in a volatile private market. The key differentiator is the rising share of projects shaped by public-sector performance requirements, energy, safety, and lifecycle cost control.

Project Landscape

Upgrade-heavy pipeline: Institutional projects increasingly favor renovation and expansions (retrofits for energy, safety, and capacity) over greenfield builds, especially in dense urban regions.

Institutional projects increasingly favor renovation and expansions (retrofits for energy, safety, and capacity) over greenfield builds, especially in dense urban regions. Public vs. private involvement: Predominantly public-funded, with private participation via EPC packages and long-term facilities management contracts depending on the agency.

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology: "digitize operations," not just construction: Greater inclusion of building analytics, automated controls, and energy monitoring to reduce operating cost and meet performance targets.

Greater inclusion of building analytics, automated controls, and energy monitoring to reduce operating cost and meet performance targets. Sustainability: Institutional owners are early adopters of energy-performance compliance, creating steady demand for high-efficiency HVAC, insulation upgrades, and renewables-ready designs.

Institutional owners are early adopters of energy-performance compliance, creating steady demand for high-efficiency HVAC, insulation upgrades, and renewables-ready designs. Workforce: Demand rises for commissioning engineers, controls specialists, and retrofit PMs, not just general contractors.

South Korea Industrial Construction



Industrial construction is currently dominated by semiconductors and AI supply-chain buildout, with mega-cluster development creating multi-year demand for cleanroom, utilities, and precision EPC - while power availability and specialized talent remain gating constraints.

Project Landscape

Yongin semiconductor mega-cluster: Reported plan: 10 fabs (six Samsung, four SK hynix), with construction already underway for SK hynix's first Yongin fab and operations targeted next year per local reporting. SK Hynix's investment commitment has reportedly risen significantly (to 600T won), underscoring scale and long duration.

Reported plan: 10 fabs (six Samsung, four SK hynix), with construction already underway for SK hynix's first Yongin fab and operations targeted next year per local reporting. SK Hynix's investment commitment has reportedly risen significantly (to 600T won), underscoring scale and long duration. Public vs. private involvement: Predominantly private capex (Samsung/SK), with government enabling via policy coordination and ecosystem support (training, foundry concept).

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology & delivery model: Expansion of modular MEP skids, pre-fabrication, and high-spec QA/QC to reduce schedule variance in cleanroom environments.

Expansion of modular MEP skids, pre-fabrication, and high-spec QA/QC to reduce schedule variance in cleanroom environments. Sustainability and resource efficiency: Greater emphasis on power efficiency, water recycling, and resilient utility systems as fabs scale.

Greater emphasis on power efficiency, water recycling, and resilient utility systems as fabs scale. Workforce: Structural shortages for cleanroom trades, UPW engineers, safety specialists, and controls teams.

South Korea Infrastructure Construction



Infrastructure construction is being driven by record MOLIT budgeting, high-visibility regional gateway projects (e.g., Gadeokdo airport), and accelerating renewable infrastructure (offshore wind). The dominant risks are permitting, cost escalation, and marine/grid bottlenecks.

Project Landscape

Gadeokdo New Airport (Busan): Site development launched, with the construction period extended to 106 months, and cost reported at around 10.7T won in late-2025 reporting.

Site development launched, with the construction period extended to 106 months, and cost reported at around 10.7T won in late-2025 reporting. Offshore wind execution moves forward (Shinan-Ui 390 MW): Vestas secured a 390 MW offshore wind order; the consortium includes Hanwha Ocean, SK Eternix, KOMIPO, Hyundai E&C, among others, indicating rising demand for civil/marine scope.

Vestas secured a 390 MW offshore wind order; the consortium includes Hanwha Ocean, SK Eternix, KOMIPO, Hyundai E&C, among others, indicating rising demand for civil/marine scope. Public vs. private involvement: Transport megaprojects are primarily publicly funded and structured, while offshore wind combines private development with policy and grid enablement.

Industry-Specific Developments

Technology: Growing use of digital controls, monitoring, and predictive maintenance for transport assets and energy infrastructure (bridges, tunnels, substations).

Growing use of digital controls, monitoring, and predictive maintenance for transport assets and energy infrastructure (bridges, tunnels, substations). Sustainability: Offshore wind supply chain maturation (ports, cables, installation logistics) is becoming the execution critical path.

Offshore wind supply chain maturation (ports, cables, installation logistics) is becoming the execution critical path. Workforce: Marine installation capacity and specialized cable-laying expertise are key constraints, driving earlier procurement and consortium structuring.

