Notice of Results

ENDEAVOUR TO ANNOUNCE ITS Q4 AND FY-2025 RESULTS ON 5 MARCH 2026

London, 13 February 2026 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV, OTCQX:EDVMF) expects to release its Q4 and FY-2025 financial results on Thursday 5 March 2026, before the LSE market open.

Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day, Thursday 5 March, at 8:30 am EST/ 1:30 pm GMT to discuss the Company's financial results.

The conference call and webcast are scheduled at:
5:30am in Vancouver
8:30am in Toronto and New York
1:30pm in London
9:30pm in Hong Kong and Perth

The webcast can be accessed through the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6od6cbub

Click here to add a Webcast reminder to your Outlook Calendar.

Analysts and investors are also invited to participate and ask questions by registering for the conference call dial-in via the following link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI3cf0fd6393434ff184910d3eca4100bd

The conference call and webcast will be available for playback on Endeavour’s website.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries:For Media Enquiries:
Jack GarmanBrunswick Group LLP in London
Vice President, Investor RelationsCarole Cable, Partner
+44 203 011 2723+44 7974 982 458
investor@endeavourmining.comccable@brunswickgroup.com

 

