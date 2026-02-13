MEXC Launches Lunar Copy Trade Festival with First-Trade Loss Coverage and Up to 688 USDT Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading, has launched the "Lunar Copy Trade Festival." The event runs from February 11 to February 25, 2026 (UTC 06:00), with a 30,000 USDT prize pool and individual rewards of up to 688 USDT.

Event 1, the New User Copy Trade Coverage, is exclusive to new users who have never participated in any copy trading on the platform. During the event period, if a user's first closed copy trade results in a loss, MEXC will cover 100% of that loss, capped at 50 USDT, issued as Copy Trade bonuses. The benefit is limited to the first 100 eligible users on a first-come, first-served basis.

Event 2, the AI Copy Trading Challenge, is open to all users. Participants who reach the required cumulative copy trading volume and copy at least one AI-Master are eligible for tiered fixed rewards, with a maximum of 500 USDT at the highest tier. Rewards are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis per tier. Event 3, the Double Lucky Draw, offers two separate prize pools. Users who reach Gold Tier or above qualify for the High Roller Prize Pool, while those who copy three different AI-Masters during the event period enter the Diligent Trader Prize Pool. Three winners are drawn from each pool, each receiving 50 USDT.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, MEXC has also introduced the Lunar New Year Fortune Red Packet, open to all copy trading users on the platform. Users who share a screenshot of their copy trading holdings or follow the page, along with their UID, in the designated post on MEXC's official X account are entered into a draw, with five lucky winners each receiving an 88 USDT red packet.

MEXC's AI copy trading features eight AI-Masters, each employing distinct trading strategies suited to different market conditions. Collectively, the AI-Masters cover trading across major cryptocurrencies, including BTC and ETH, as well as tokenized gold and silver. AI-Masters charge a 1% profit share, compared to 10–15% for human traders, and operate around the clock without manual intervention or emotional decision-making.

For full event details and to register, visit the official MEXC event page .

