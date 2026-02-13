The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies the following acquisitions of ordinary shares of €3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs.

Directors Number of Shares Abhijit Bhattacharya 44,500 Stefan Bomhard 3,000 Other PDMRs Tim Gunning 6,000 Gerardo Rozanski 20,000 Mustafa Seckin 13,960 Vanessa Vilar 3,521

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



Name of natural person Abhijit Bhattacharya



Reason for the notification



Position/status







Chief Financial Officer



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition 14.0361606 44,500 624,609.15 Aggregated 14.0361606 44,500 624,609.15





Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



Name of natural person Stefan Bomhard



Reason for the notification



Position/status







Non-Executive Director



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition 14.05 3,000 42,150 Aggregated 14.05 3,000 42,150





Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



Name of natural person Tim Gunning



Reason for the notification



Position/status







Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition 14.00 6,000 84,000 Aggregated 14.00 6,000 84,000





Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



Name of natural person Gerardo Rozanski



Reason for the notification



Position/status







President, Americas



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 New York Stock Exchange - XNYS USD Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition 16.08 10,000 160,800 16.02 10,000 160,200 Aggregated 16.05 20,000 321,000





Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



Name of natural person Mustafa Seckin



Reason for the notification



Position/status







President, Europe and Australia & New Zealand



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition 14.501421 3,434 49,797.88 14.199911 10,526 149.468.26 Aggregated 14.274 13,960 199,266.14





Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated



Name of natural person Vanessa Vilar



Reason for the notification



Position/status







Chief Legal Officer



Initial notification/Amendment







Initial notification



Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Name







The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.



Legal Entity Identifier code







25490052LLF3XH6G9847



Details of the transaction(s) summary table Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 12-FEB-2026 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR Nature of Transaction







Price Volume Total Acquisition 14.20 3,521 49,998.20 Aggregated 14.20 3,521 49,998.20





Enquiries Media Relations

media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com



Investor Relations

investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

We are the world’s largest ice cream company, headquartered in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Home to four of the world’s five largest ice cream brands, with a global team of 16,500 employees, operating thirty factories, twelve R&D centres and a fleet of three million freezer cabinets, we generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2025. From Magnum and Ben & Jerry’s to Cornetto and the Heartbrand, our ice cream portfolio delights consumers in eighty markets around the world. TMICC’s legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit www.corporate.magnumicecream.com.