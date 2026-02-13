Green Mining Research Report 2026: $13.51 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Mining Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The green mining market has witnessed significant growth and is projected to continue its upward trajectory from $11.08 billion in 2025 to an estimated $13.51 billion by 2030. This growth is driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% over the forecast period. Key factors contributing to this expansion include stricter environmental regulations, rising water scarcity concerns in mining regions, and increased implementation of emission control systems. Additionally, operational cost pressures and pilot sustainability initiatives in mining have further fueled market growth.

Investments in decarbonized mining operations and an expanding demand for ESG-compliant mining practices are expected to drive future growth. The integration of circular mining practices, adoption of autonomous and electric mine fleets, and the use of digital environmental monitoring are key trends during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing implementation of water and energy reduction solutions and advanced low-emission mining technologies are expected to enhance environmentally responsible mining practices.

The surge in energy consumption is a critical factor propelling the green mining market forward. Green mining promotes the adoption of renewable energy sources, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions and incorporating waste heat recovery systems. Notably, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the U.S. utility-scale battery energy storage capacity exceeded 26 GW in 2024, with 10.4 GW of new capacity added, and plans to add another 19.6 GW in 2025. This rising energy consumption is significantly aiding the rapid growth of the green mining market.

Innovations, such as the launch of green energy accelerator platforms, are key to driving this market. In November 2023, Fortescue Metals, based in Australia, launched 'Fortescue Capital,' a green energy investment accelerator platform aimed at funding projects aligned with sustainable energy solutions.

In 2023, Green Shift Commodities Ltd., a Canada-based mining company, acquired LFP Resources Corp., thereby securing rights to the Rio Negro Hard Rock Lithium Project in Argentina. This acquisition aims to expand Green Shift's portfolio of critical mineral assets vital for sustainable mining and the clean energy transition.

Prominent companies in the green mining market include Glencore plc, BHP Group Limited, Rio Tinto Group, Vale S.A., and Anglo American plc, among others. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the market share in 2025, while North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the upcoming years. The regions covered in the market include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and others, encompassing countries like Australia, China, the USA, and Canada.

The market consists of sales derived from solar panels, wind power, and other components aiding the transition to low-carbon technologies. The market value comprises revenues derived from the sales of goods and related services within the specified geography, contributing to the overall growth and sustainability of the green mining sector.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $11.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Green Mining Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Green Mining Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Green Mining Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Green Mining Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.2 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.3 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Low-Emission Mining Technologies

4.2.2 Rising Implementation of Water and Energy Reduction Solutions

4.2.3 Growing Use of Electrified Mining Equipment

4.2.4 Expansion of Environmentally Responsible Mining Practices

4.2.5 Enhanced Monitoring of Environmental Impact



5. Green Mining Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Mining Companies

5.2 Exploration Firms

5.3 Mineral Processing Operators

5.4 Environmental Mining Service Providers

5.5 Government Mining Agencies



6. Green Mining Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Green Mining Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Green Mining PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Green Mining Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Green Mining Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Green Mining Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Green Mining Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Green Mining Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Green Mining Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Surface, Underground

9.2. Global Green Mining Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Power Reduction, Emission Reduction, Water Reduction, Other Technologies

9.3. Global Green Mining Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Mining, Exploration Geology

9.4. Global Green Mining Market, Sub-Segmentation of Surface, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Open-Pit Mining, Strip Mining, Mountaintop Removal Mining

9.5. Global Green Mining Market, Sub-Segmentation of Underground, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Room and Pillar Mining, Longwall Mining, Block Caving



10. Green Mining Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Green Mining Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Green Mining Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Companies Featured

Glencore plc

Jiangxi Copper Corporation

BHP Group Limited

Rio Tinto Group

Vale S.A.

Anglo American plc

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.

Teck Resources Limited

Newmont Corporation

MA'ADEN

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Shandong Gold Mining Co. Ltd.

Eramet SA

Saudi Arabian Mining Corporation

Lundin Mining Corporation

Dundee Precious Metals Inc.

Arena Minerals Inc.

Northern Star Resources Ltd.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited

Polyus PJSC

Kinross Gold Corporation

Barrick Gold Corporation

Yamana Gold Inc.

Alamos Gold Inc.

