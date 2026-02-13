Mevus Capital Expands Cross-Border Client Support

SHANGHAI, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mevus Capital has announced an expansion of its cross-border client support capabilities, strengthening its ability to serve clients with assets, family interests, and financial obligations spanning more than one jurisdiction.





The enhanced framework is designed for individuals and families whose financial lives span multiple countries, including clients managing international investments, relocating between regions, or coordinating long-term planning across different legal, tax, and regulatory environments.

By strengthening internal coordination and advisory processes, Mevus Capital aims to provide clearer oversight and more consistent guidance for clients with increasingly complex global arrangements. The initiative is focused on aligning investment management, planning considerations, and ongoing client communication across relevant jurisdictions.

“Many of our clients live internationally or maintain financial ties across borders,” said Adrian Kelbrook, Group Chief Executive of Mevus Capital. “This expansion reflects the reality of how our clients operate today and ensures we can support them with clarity, continuity, and well-structured advice as circumstances evolve.”

The expanded capabilities include clearer documentation standards and more structured review processes to help clients understand how decisions in one jurisdiction may affect their broader financial position. Mevus Capital has also increased internal resources dedicated to monitoring cross-border considerations that can influence long-term planning and portfolio decisions.

The move reflects Mevus Capital’s broader approach to wealth management, with an emphasis on sound decision-making, clear explanations, and keeping the strategy anchored to long-term client objectives rather than short-term activity or one-off recommendations.

About Mevus Capital

Mevus Capital is a wealth and investment management firm built around close, long-term client relationships. The firm works with individuals and families to organize assets, define clear objectives, and put in place an investment and planning structure that holds up as life changes and markets move. Mevus Capital follows a steady, research-driven approach, primarily focused on direct investments in listed equities, using other instruments or alternatives only when they serve a clear purpose. Clients work directly with investment and wealth professionals who analyze businesses, follow markets, and explain decisions in plain language.

