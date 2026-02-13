Culinary Tourism Market Analysis Report 2026: $2.19 Trillion Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Culinary Tourism Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The culinary tourism market is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating growth from $1.06 trillion in 2025 to $1.23 trillion in 2026 at a robust CAGR of 15.6%. This surge is driven by increased global travel, a burgeoning interest in cultural tourism, the expansion of the restaurant and food service industries, and the growing influence of social media on travel decisions. Additionally, regional food tourism initiatives are playing a pivotal role in this upward trend.

Looking ahead, the culinary tourism market is forecasted to grow exponentially, reaching $2.19 trillion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 15.5%. This anticipated growth is attributed to the rising demand for immersive cultural experiences, an increased focus on sustainable food systems, and the expansion of experiential travel packages. The sector also benefits from the growing integration of digital booking and review platforms and heightened collaboration between the tourism and hospitality sectors. Key trends include a heightened demand for authentic culinary experiences, an uptick in food festivals and culinary trails, and a broadened focus on farm-to-table and local cuisine tourism.

The increase in international travel significantly fuels the culinary tourism market. Enhanced global connectivity, higher disposable incomes, and a widespread eagerness for diverse experiences contribute to the growing number of international travelers. Culinary tourism enriches these travelers' experiences by offering them opportunities to savor local cuisines and learn about cultural traditions. A significant indicator is the U.S. International Trade Administration's February 2024 report, projecting international visitors to the United States will rise to 77.7 million in 2024, marking a substantial increase from 2023.

To capitalize on this growth, key players are introducing innovative programs featuring world-class dining destinations. For instance, the West Virginia Culinary Trail showcases top restaurants as selected by chef ambassadors, encouraging culinary exploration. Another strategic collaboration occurred in July 2024 between Busch Systems International Inc. and the Culinary Tourism Alliance to promote environmentally sustainable practices at food tourism events, emphasizing enhanced sustainability profiles.

Prominent companies in the market include Abercrombie and Kent, Intrepid Travel, G Adventures, Secret Food Tours, and many more, each offering unique culinary ventures that enhance tourists' experiences. The Asia-Pacific region, notably the largest market in 2025, continues to dominate, with North America anticipated to be the fastest-growing region moving forward. Countries such as Australia, China, India, and the UK vigorously contribute to this thriving sector.

The culinary tourism market encompasses revenues from services like wine tours, culinary workshops, and dining experiences, embodied by both direct consumer sales and service provider offerings. This burgeoning market promises vast opportunities for businesses targeting culinary enthusiasts worldwide.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.23 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.19 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.5% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Culinary Tourism Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Culinary Tourism Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis



3. Culinary Tourism Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Culinary Tourism Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.2. Major Trends



5. Culinary Tourism Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Food and Beverage Tour Operators

5.2 Restaurants and Dining Experience Providers

5.3 Culinary Event Organizers

5.4 Hospitality and Tourism Companies

5.5 Travel Experience Platforms



6. Culinary Tourism Market - Macro Economic Scenario



7. Global Culinary Tourism Strategic Analysis Framework

7.1. Global Culinary Tourism PESTEL Analysis

7.2. Global Culinary Tourism Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis



8. Global Culinary Tourism Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions



9. Culinary Tourism Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Culinary Tourism Market, Segmentation by Activity

9.2. Global Culinary Tourism Market, Segmentation by Tourist Type



10. Culinary Tourism Market Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Culinary Tourism Market, Split by Region

Companies Featured

Abercrombie and Kent

Intrepid Travel

G Adventures

Classic Journeys

The International Kitchen

Secret Food Tours

Eating Europe Food Tours

Culinary Backstreets

India Food Tour

Epicurean Ways

Gourmet on Tour

Context Travel

Greaves Travel

Food Tour Corporation

Walks Worldwide

Backroads

Tastes and Traditions

Flavors of the World

World Food Travel Association

Slow Tours

