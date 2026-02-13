Rural Tourism Market Analysis Report 2026: $149.71 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The growing rural tourism market is driven by increasing interest in cultural heritage, eco-friendly travel, and community-based tourism. Key opportunities include leveraging digital platforms, expanding farm stay and agritourism, and focusing on experiential and low-impact travel. Emerging regions and strategic collaborations are also pivotal.

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rural Tourism Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rural tourism market has experienced robust growth, with market size expected to increase from $104.91 billion in 2025 to $112.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.4%. By 2030, it is projected to reach $149.71 billion, maintaining the same growth rate. This expansion is driven by the development of domestic tourism, sustainable tourism initiatives, rising interest in nature-based travel, and the availability of rural accommodations.

The future of rural tourism appears promising, bolstered by increased investments in infrastructure, heightened demand for experiential and eco-friendly travel, and greater digital visibility for rural destinations. Emerging trends include a focus on authentic rural experiences, an uptick in farm stays and agritourism, and the use of digital booking and promotional platforms.

Cultural heritage is a major impetus for rural tourism, drawing visitors interested in unique historical and traditional experiences. Notably, Heritage England reported 211 million domestic day visits, 14.9 million domestic overnight trips, and 17.6 million international visits in 2023, underscoring the synergy between historical preservation and tourism growth.

Innovative digital platforms are enhancing the exposure and accessibility of rural tourism. The UNWTO launched TourismConnectsRural, a digital platform facilitating collaboration among over 200 rural destinations globally. Additionally, strategic acquisitions like Holidu's purchase of Clubrural highlight a trend towards optimizing host and guest experiences, signaling an expansion in the rural vacation rental market.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The extensive reach of the rural tourism market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with key countries including the USA, China, India, Germany, France, and Brazil.

The market encompasses revenues derived from services like guided tours, outdoor activities, and cultural experiences, with value inclusive of ancillary goods. The market value represents incomes from sales within specific geographies, excluding resale revenues along the supply chain.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$112.73 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$149.71 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.4%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Technologies & Future Trends

  • Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
  • Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr)
  • Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
  • Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance
  • Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
  • Growing Interest in Authentic Rural Experiences
  • Rising Demand for Eco-Friendly Travel Options
  • Expansion of Farm Stay and Agritourism Activities
  • Increasing Focus on Community-Based Tourism
  • Integration of Digital Booking and Promotion Platforms

Companies Featured

  • Lufthansa City Center Reiseburopartner GmbH
  • Marriott International Inc.
  • Booking.com B.V.
  • Priceline.com LLC
  • Expedia Group Inc.
  • Singapore Airlines Limited
  • Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.
  • Airbnb Inc.
  • Accor S.A.
  • InterContinental Hotels Group
  • Trip.com Group Limited
  • TripAdvisor Inc.
  • Condor Flugdienst GmbH
  • Butterfield & Robinson Inc.
  • Wandertrails Services Private Limited
  • Outdooractive GmbH & Co. KG.
  • Thrillophilia Travel Solutions Pvt.Ltd.
  • Kipepeo
  • Liberty Hill Farm
  • Martin Randall Travel Ltd.
  • Heartland Travel and Tours Ltd.
  • Cape AgriTours
  • Cyprus Agrotourism
  • Meru Agro-Tour & Consultants
  • Soulitude

