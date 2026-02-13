Bullshot Secures $7.5M Backing from Leading Web3 Investors to Power the Next Generation of Meme Token Creation





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullshot, a next-generation meme token launcher built on BNB Chain, is redefining how communities create, trade, and scale viral tokens. Designed to be faster, fairer, and more creator-focused than existing platforms, Bullshot provides a seamless environment for launching and discovering meme tokens with built-in mechanics that encourage transparency, liquidity, and real user participation.

At its core, Bullshot combines intuitive token creation tools, integrated trading features, and community-driven discovery to lower the barrier to entry for creators while maintaining a strong focus on quality and sustainability. The platform empowers both developers and non-technical users to launch tokens in minutes, while traders benefit from transparent market dynamics and accessible early-stage opportunities.

$7.5 Million Raised from Top-Tier Investors

Bullshot has successfully raised $7.5 million in funding from a group of prominent Web3 investors and institutions, including Animoca Brands, TBV Ventures, OneAM Capital, leading family offices, and other strategic backers.

This raise represents strong market confidence in Bullshot’s vision to become a core infrastructure layer for meme token culture and on-chain community creation. The capital will be used to accelerate product development, expand ecosystem partnerships, enhance security, and scale global user acquisition.





Building the Meme Economy Infrastructure

Bullshot is not just a launcher — it aims to become the infrastructure layer for the meme economy. With a growing network of developers, KOLs, and communities, the platform is positioned to drive significant on-chain activity and user onboarding into Web3.

As meme culture continues to play a major role in crypto adoption, Bullshot is focused on providing the tools and ecosystem needed to turn viral ideas into sustainable on-chain communities.

About Bullshot

Bullshot is a meme token launch and trading platform built on BNB Chain, enabling anyone to create, launch, and grow tokens with ease. By combining fair launch mechanics, community incentives, and scalable infrastructure, Bullshot is shaping the future of meme-driven crypto markets.

Website: https://bullshot.io/

X: https://x.com/Bullshot911

Contact Details:

info@bullshot.io

