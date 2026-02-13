Cycling Tourism Market Analysis Report 2026: $190+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cycling Tourism Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The cycling tourism market is on an impressive growth trajectory, projected to expand from $125.53 billion in 2025 to $136.58 billion in 2026, with a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This growth aligns with the surge in adventure and eco-tourism activities, heightened health and fitness awareness, enhanced cycling infrastructure in tourist destinations, and burgeoning participation in outdoor recreational travel. The increasing availability of organized cycling tour operators further fuels this momentum.

Looking ahead, the market is set to flourish, reaching an estimated $190.04 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.6%. Key drivers for this expansion include a rising demand for sustainable tourism, growing investments in cycling infrastructure, a surge in e-bike adoption among tourists, and the advancement of digital booking platforms catering to niche markets. Moreover, government support for low-carbon travel adds impetus to this positive outlook. Emerging trends such as e-bike tourism, self-guided cycling tours, and the integration of digital route planning tools are expected to gain traction, emphasizing eco-friendly travel experiences.

The alignment of cycling tourism with eco-friendly travel practices is a pivotal factor propelling market growth. As environmental awareness and the desire to adopt sustainable travel practices rise, cycling tourism presents an attractive low-carbon option for exploring destinations with minimal environmental impact. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), 69% of travelers in 2023 are actively seeking eco-friendly travel options.

Innovation remains a focal point for leading companies within the cycling tourism sector. Notably, LifeCycle Adventures launched new premium private cycling tours in Croatia, offering both guided and self-guided options with hybrid, road, and e-bikes. These tours promise scenic routes through the Istrian Peninsula and immersive cultural experiences.

The acquisition of Inspired Italy Cycle Business by Active Travel highlights the industry's shift toward sustainable and active tourism. This acquisition aligns with consumer preferences for immersive, eco-friendly travel experiences, emphasizing cycling and local culture.

Prominent players in the cycling tourism market include Backroads, Trek Travel, Intrepid Travel, G Adventures, Explore Worldwide, VBT Bicycling and Walking Vacations, among others. Europe leads as the largest market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region through 2030.

The market encompasses revenues from services like guided tours, bike rentals, support services, and cycling events, reflecting the broader shift toward eco-conscious travel and sustainable tourism. The growing consumer inclination towards low-impact, sustainable travel choices continues to drive the cycling tourism market forward.

