OVIOS Launches Modular “Flex-Living” Systems to Address the Rise of Compact Urban Living

Los Angeles, California, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As urban square footage continues to shrink and hybrid lifestyles redefine how homes are used, the furniture industry is undergoing a shift toward adaptable, multi-functional design. This spring, OVIOS unveils its modular “Flex-Living” systems—an expanded lineup of tool-free, reconfigurable furniture engineered to maximize spatial efficiency without compromising comfort or style. The launch signals a strategic pivot away from static home décor toward dynamic living solutions, responding directly to growing consumer demand for flexibility in increasingly compact residential environments.

High-Performance Minimalism: The MOLLY 3-in-1 Sofa

In urban housing markets, where square footage is a premium commodity, the OVIOS MOLLY Bean Bag Folding Sofa Bed embodies a strategic focus on multi-functional minimalism without compromise. At its core is a high-density memory foam insert crafted for targeted pressure relief, wrapped in a high-performance, breathable textile engineered for longevity. Unlike traditional bean bags that lose their silhouette over time, MOLLY’s internal composition is designed to retain structural memory through regular use. Seamlessly transitioning from a supportive floor reading chair to a fully extended single sleeper, the MOLLY does away with the bulky frames of traditional furniture. Its streamlined, flexible design allows users to carry comfort from the living room to the bedroom, reconfiguring their sanctuary to match the day’s rhythm. It’s a tailored solution for studio apartments, micro-living units and shared housing—where functionality and style can’t afford to compete.









Efficiency in Integration: The MEGA 80" Convertible System

OVIOS expands its convertible furniture line with the MEGA Convertible Sleeper Sofa, a versatile system designed to function as a loveseat, folding chair, lounge chaise or floor mattress. With its adaptable design, MEGA serves as the ultimate anchor for multi-generational homes and rental properties alike—balancing practicality with style for diverse living needs.

Built for long-term durability, the MEGA is anchored by a reinforced, rust-resistant metal frame that delivers unwavering support for both backrests and armrests, even with frequent reconfiguration. Upholstered in luxury corduroy and generously padded with high-density foam, the sofa retains its plush, tailored aesthetic through daily use—no sagging, no fraying, no compromise on style. Available in a curated range of elegant finishes to suit diverse tastes, the MEGA effortlessly complements modern, bohemian, and minimalist decor schemes alike, elevating any living space with understated sophistication. Whether set up for an immersive movie night with friends or converted into a plush sleeping surface for guests, the MEGA balances premium material luxury with reliable stability—a staple for the modern, high-utility home.









Hassle-Free Versatility: The VIVA "No-Assembly" Modular Series

For homeowners seeking a hassle-free home refresh, the OVIOS VIVA Modular Cloud Lounge eliminates the universal frustration of furniture assembly entirely. Its modular design lets each segment glide easily through snug corridors and tight entrance and tight entryways—no awkward maneuvering, no disassembly required—ensuring every inch of an apartment or small living room is put to use. Once unboxed, the segments naturally regain their plush, photogenic shape, reaching their full, inviting volume within 72 hours—no tools, no manuals, no stress. Beyond its effortless setup, the VIVA collection features performance-grade, pet-friendly textiles and high-resilience foam filling: soft enough for lazy Sunday cuddles, durable enough for kids and pets, and stylish enough to serve as the living room’s centerpiece. The modular segments can be rearranged into U-shapes, chaise lounges, or separate ottomans, adapting to every occasion from intimate family dinners to larger social gatherings. It’s modular design reimagined—for living, not just looking.





Furniture as a Spatial Language

OVIOS is on a mission to return spatial agency to the consumer: the freedom to shape living spaces to fit life, not the other way around. By pairing meticulously curated, high-performance materials with a value-driven pricing strategy, the brand is redefining the equilibrium between luxury and accessibility. OVIOS proves that limited square footage does not necessitate limited lifestyle possibilities, providing a flexible foundation for how modern consumers actually live, work, and gather.