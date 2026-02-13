Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Announces $7M+ Presale Milestone Ahead of Binance Listing as Bitcoin Volatility Persists

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum-based meme-utility project, has officially crossed $7 million in presale funding and confirmed an upcoming Binance listing, two developments that are turning heads as Bitcoin bleeds and traders hunt for early setups that still have real upside.

The milestone lands at a significant moment. Since October 2025's peak near $126,000, Bitcoin has dropped over $2 trillion in value and now sits around $68,000. Solana is under pressure too, falling to about $80.99 after a brutal week. Fear is back. But history shows this is exactly when the next cycle's biggest opportunities quietly form, before the crowd notices, before listings begin, before prices reflect what's being built. Pepeto's $7M raised and confirmed Binance listing put it squarely in that conversation.

Why This Ethereum Based Meme Coin Is the Best Crypto Presale After $7M+ Raised Ahead of Binance Listing

Most presales ride hype then die. Pepeto's doing something different. Think about what it's actually building. Every meme coin that launches, every swap, every trade, every listing, all of it runs through Pepeto's ecosystem. That's not a bet on one coin going viral. That's owning the place where all meme coins trade. More meme launches equals more swaps. More swaps equals more $PEPETO demand. The demand builds itself automatically with every transaction.

That's why $7M moved in during one of the scariest markets in months. Whales aren't buying the meme, they're buying the infrastructure underneath it. 850+ projects already waiting to list before Pepeto even goes public. PepetoSwap demo live right now. Bridge in development. Exchange coming for verified tokens only. Audited by SolidProof and Coinsult. Staking at 218% APY already running, supply locking while demand keeps building underneath.

The Binance listing confirmation changes everything. History is clear on what Binance listings do. SHIB holders who bought before the Binance announcement turned small positions into life-changing money. The pattern repeats every cycle: buy before the listing, not after. That window is still open right now.

How Pepeto's $7M Presale Entry Compares to Buying BTC Now

At $0.000000183, a $5,000 position secures roughly 27.3 billion PEPETO tokens, before listings, before the ecosystem launches, before public price discovery begins.

No one can guarantee 100x. But at micro-cap entry levels, the math works differently than large caps. People who bought SHIB before its Binance listing didn't just make gains, they made generational ones. That same setup is sitting here right now, still in presale, still at early pricing.

While waiting, staking at 218% APY means the position grows automatically. Each stage that closes raises entry permanently. The earlier you enter, the more the math works in your favor.

Solana Outlook: Fear Everywhere, Fundamentals Still Solid

Solana's still one of the strongest Layer-1s out there, fast, cheap, active. The dip to $80.99 hurts, but developers aren't leaving. Most analysts still see $200+ for SOL in a proper 2026 bull run, though getting there requires patience and a market mood shift.

Bitcoin Price Prediction 2026: Still the Anchor, Just Bleeding Right Now

Bitcoin's down hard but it's not broken. Fixed supply, growing institutional backing, every recovery thesis still points here. Most conservative models call for $100,000–$150,000+ in 2026 if risk appetite returns.

When Bitcoin stabilizes, money always rotates into earlier, higher-upside plays first. That rotation is already starting.





Don't Sleep on Pepeto's $7M Milestone and Binance Listing While Bitcoin Stays Uncertain

Bitcoin and Solana will bounce back. But big bounces on big coins don't change portfolios the way early presales do.

Pepeto's $7M milestone and confirmed Binance listing arrived during peak fear, exactly when the best entry points form. Whales rotating in quietly, same pattern before SHIB ran 45,000% and PEPE hit 100x. Those didn't feel obvious then. They only looked obvious after.

70% of the cap is already gone. Each stage that fills raises the price permanently. The people asking "should I have bought earlier?" are always the ones who waited one week too long. Still at $0.000000183. But not for long.

Click To Visit The Official Website To Buy Pepeto





Bitcoin Price Prediction 2026 FAQ



What's the Bitcoin price prediction for 2026?

Most analysts expect $100K–$150K+ if conditions improve, though the $2 trillion drawdown means recovery takes time.

Why is Pepeto the best crypto presale after its $7M milestone?

$7M+ raised during a bear stretch, confirmed Binance listing, 218% APY staking, audited contracts, and 850+ projects lined up, every meme trade runs through the token.

Could Pepeto outperform Bitcoin or Solana in 2026?

Different game entirely. Pepeto's micro-cap entry means a fraction of the capital needed to move the price. Higher risk, but the upside math is in a completely different league.



